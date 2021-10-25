Sheikh Rasheed, Pakistan’s interior minister, made a shocking remark on Monday after Pakistan won a T20 by 10 wickets for the first time, saying that all Muslims throughout the world, including Indian Muslims, were rooting for Pakistan. He went ahead and proclaimed that Pakistan’s triumph against India is a ‘victory of Islam’.
Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
This is the first time that India has lost a T20I by 10 wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by 10 wickets. India will next square off against New Zealand on Sunday, October 31 while Pakistan will take on New Zealand on Tuesday, October 26.