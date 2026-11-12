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Home > Sports News > PAK-U19 vs BAN-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile

PAK-U19 vs BAN-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile

AK-U19 vs BAN-U19 LIVE Streaming, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026: Defending champions Pakistan Under-19 will take on Bangladesh Under-19 in the first semifinal of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Thursday (Nov 12). Pakistan have been unbeaten in the tournament, winning all three of their Group A matches to finish at the top of the standings. Here are all the details, including match timing, venue, TV broadcast, live streaming and squad information.

PAK-U19 vs BAN-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile
PAK-U19 vs BAN-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 09:48 IST

PAK-U19 vs BAN-U19 LIVE Streaming, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026: Defending champions Pakistan Under-19 will take on Bangladesh Under-19 in the first semifinal of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Thursday (Nov 12). Pakistan have been unbeaten in the tournament, winning all three of their Group A matches to finish at the top of the standings. Bangladesh, meanwhile, secured the second position in Group B with two victories from three games. The two sides will be aiming to book their place in the final, renewing their rivalry after Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in the previous edition’s title clash. Here are all the details, including match timing, venue, TV broadcast, live streaming and squad information.

Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Details

  • Match: Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Semifinal
  • Date: Thursday (Nov 12), 2026
  • Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat, Oman
  • Toss Time: 10:00 AM IST
  • Match Start Time: 10:30 AM IST

Where to Watch Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live on TV in India?

The Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup semifinal will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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How to Watch Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Streaming on Mobile?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 semifinal on the Sony LIV app and website.

Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Team Preview

Pakistan have been dominant throughout the group stage, beginning their campaign with a nine-wicket win over the UAE before registering a three-wicket victory against India. Farhan Yousaf’s side completed a perfect group-stage record with a comprehensive 101-run triumph over Nepal.

Bangladesh finished second in Group B after recording victories over Sri Lanka and Malaysia. They defeated Sri Lanka by 45 runs and secured a massive 205-run win against Malaysia, but their campaign began with a 113-run loss to Afghanistan.

The semifinal will also bring back memories of the previous edition’s final, where Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets. Sameer Minhas remained unbeaten on 69, while Abdul Subhan claimed four wickets to help Pakistan lift the trophy.

Pakistan U19 Squad for ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026

Farhan Yousaf (C), Abdul Qadir, Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor, Hasnain Abbas Dar, Hayam Khan, Huzaifa Ahsan, Jahangir Bilal, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Sayyam, Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah, Usman Khan.

Bangladesh U19 Squad for ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026

Abdullah Al Muhi, SK Jarif Siyam, Alamin Hossain Rony, Ahsan Al Mumin, Md Farid Hasan Faysal (WK/C), All Rafi, Farhan Sadik, Robiul Hasan Anik, Rubay Islam Rizon, Al Amin Hossen, Tafiul Alam Tamim, Kawser Ahmed, Shakil Khan, Rakibul Hossan, Sheikh Atiqur Rahman.

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PAK-U19 vs BAN-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile
Tags: ACC Mens U19 Asia Cup

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PAK-U19 vs BAN-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile

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PAK-U19 vs BAN-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile
PAK-U19 vs BAN-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile
PAK-U19 vs BAN-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile
PAK-U19 vs BAN-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile
PAK-U19 vs BAN-U19 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan National Under-19 Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Under-19 Cricket Team Match ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup Match Live On TV And Mobile

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