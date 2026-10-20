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Home > Sports News > PAK vs ENG 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Live In India, Pakistan And UK

PAK vs ENG 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Live In India, Pakistan And UK

Pakistan vs England 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: Pakistan will take on England in the second match of the Pakistan ODI Tri-Series 2026 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, October 20. Shaheen Afridi-led Pakistan will look to build on their winning start, while Harry Brook's England will aim to make an early statement in the 50-over tournament.

PAK vs ENG 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Live In India, Pakistan And UK

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 12:41 IST

Pakistan vs England 2nd ODI LIVE: Pakistan enter the contest after beating Sri Lanka in the tri-series opener. The hosts have shown encouraging white-ball form under captain Shaheen Afridi, with their pace attack playing a key role in the opening victory. Pakistan are also looking to sharpen their ODI preparations ahead of the 2027 Cricket World Cup, with fast-bowling resources and batting performances expected to be central to their campaign.

England, meanwhile, arrive after a strong run of results in the 50-over format, including a 2-1 ODI series victory over Sri Lanka. Captain Harry Brook will be keen to continue the team’s progress as England look to establish consistency in ODIs. Joe Root, Ben Duckett and Brook will be among the key batters, while the return of Adil Rashid and Sam Curran adds experience to the visitors’ combination.

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The Rawalpindi surface is expected to offer opportunities for stroke-making, although Pakistan’s pace attack could pose a challenge if the pitch provides movement. Both teams will be keen to adapt to the conditions and secure a crucial win in the tri-series.

Pakistan vs England 2nd ODI 2026: Match Details

Tournament: Pakistan ODI Tri-Series, 2026

Match: Pakistan vs England, 2nd Match

Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM Local Time | 8:00 AM GMT | 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Pakistan vs England 2nd ODI 2026: Both Teams Squads

Pakistan Squad

Shaheen Afridi (Captain), Saad Baig (Wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Ghazi Ghori, Sufyan Moqim and Razaullah.

England Squad

Harry Brook (Captain), Jordan Cox (Wicketkeeper), Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Adil Rashid, Mason Crane, Sam Curran, Josh Tongue, Henry Crocombe and James Coles.

Pakistan vs England 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: Where To Watch The Match In Different Countries

Where to watch Pakistan vs England 2nd ODI in Pakistan?

Cricket fans in Pakistan can check PTV Sports for television coverage, with digital viewing options available through the PCB Live app, based on the broadcast information supplied for this article. Viewers should confirm the match listing before the start.

Where to watch Pakistan vs England 2nd ODI in India?

Viewers in India can check VETO’s digital streaming platform for live coverage of Pakistan vs England, according to the broadcast information supplied. No Indian television broadcaster has been confirmed in the details available for this article.

Where to watch Pakistan vs England 2nd ODI in the United States and Canada?

Cricket fans in the United States and Canada can check the PCB Live app for digital coverage, subject to regional availability and access restrictions.

Where to watch Pakistan vs England 2nd ODI in the United Kingdom?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can check the PCB Live app for streaming availability. Fans should verify whether the match is accessible in their region before the scheduled start.

Where to watch Pakistan vs England 2nd ODI in Sri Lanka?

Cricket fans in Sri Lanka can check Dialog and SLT-MOBITEL PEO TV for television or digital coverage through their respective services. Viewers should confirm the match listing with their provider.

Where to watch Pakistan vs England 2nd ODI in Bangladesh?

Viewers in Bangladesh can check T Sports for television coverage and Tapmad for digital streaming availability. Coverage may depend on regional rights and the platforms’ event listings.

Where to watch Pakistan vs England 2nd ODI in the Middle East and North Africa?

Cricket fans in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) can check Cricbuzz for available digital match coverage and updates. A television broadcaster for this fixture has not been confirmed in the supplied information.

Where to watch Pakistan vs England 2nd ODI in Australia?

Viewers in Australia can check Fox Cricket for television coverage and Kayo Sports for digital streaming, subject to the platforms’ listings for the match.

Where to watch Pakistan vs England 2nd ODI in other countries?

Fans in other regions can check Sports Central and Sports TV, which were listed for coverage in certain territories outside Africa and the Caribbean in the supplied broadcast information. Availability may vary by country, so viewers should confirm local listings before the match.

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PAK vs ENG 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Live In India, Pakistan And UK
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PAK vs ENG 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Live In India, Pakistan And UK

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PAK vs ENG 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Live In India, Pakistan And UK
PAK vs ENG 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Live In India, Pakistan And UK
PAK vs ENG 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Live In India, Pakistan And UK
PAK vs ENG 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Live In India, Pakistan And UK
PAK vs ENG 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Live In India, Pakistan And UK

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