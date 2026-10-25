PAK vs ENG 4th ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Live In India, Pakistan And UK

Pakistan vs England 4th ODI LIVE Streaming: Pakistan head into the contest in strong form after securing two consecutive victories in the tri-series. The hosts have produced convincing performances, successfully defending their totals in both matches despite losing the toss. With Shaheen Afridi leading the side, Pakistan will look to maintain their momentum as the tournament moves to Lahore.

England, meanwhile, will be eager to recover after consecutive defeats. Harry Brook’s side suffered an 87-run loss against Pakistan in their opening match before failing to defend a massive total of 429 against Sri Lanka. Joe Root, Ben Duckett and Brook will be crucial to England’s batting plans, while Tom Banton’s recent run-scoring form offers another source of optimism.

The match also carries significant implications for qualification. Another victory could put Pakistan in a strong position to secure a place in the final, while England will be under pressure to deliver a much-improved performance. Gaddafi Stadium’s conditions could provide a slightly different challenge from Rawalpindi, with the Lahore venue generally offering less assistance to batters than its counterpart.

Pakistan vs England 4th ODI 2026: Match Details

Tournament: Pakistan ODI Tri-Series, 2026

Match: Pakistan vs England, 4th Match

Date: Sunday, October 25, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM Local Time | 8:00 AM GMT | 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

Pakistan vs England 4th ODI 2026: Both Teams Squads

Pakistan Squad

Shaheen Afridi (Captain), Saad Baig (Wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Ghazi Ghori, Sufyan Moqim, Razaullah, Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan.

England Squad

Harry Brook (Captain), Jordan Cox (Wicketkeeper), Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Josh Tongue, Mason Crane and Liam Dawson.

Pakistan vs England 4th ODI LIVE Streaming: Where To Watch The Match In Different Countries

Where to watch Pakistan vs England 4th ODI in Pakistan?

Cricket fans in Pakistan can check PTV Sports for television coverage, with digital viewing options available through the PCB Live app, based on the broadcast information supplied for this article. Viewers should confirm the match listing before the start.

Where to watch Pakistan vs England 4th ODI in India?

Viewers in India can check VETO’s digital streaming platform for live coverage of Pakistan vs England, according to the broadcast information supplied. No Indian television broadcaster has been confirmed in the details available for this article.

Where to watch Pakistan vs England 4th ODI in the United States and Canada?

Cricket fans in the United States and Canada can check the PCB Live app for digital coverage, subject to regional availability and access restrictions.

Where to watch Pakistan vs England 4th ODI in the United Kingdom?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can check the PCB Live app for streaming availability. Fans should verify whether the match is accessible in their region before the scheduled start.

Where to watch Pakistan vs England 4th ODI in Sri Lanka?

Cricket fans in Sri Lanka can check Dialog and SLT-MOBITEL PEO TV for television or digital coverage through their respective services. Viewers should confirm the match listing with their provider.

Where to watch Pakistan vs England 4th ODI in Bangladesh?

Viewers in Bangladesh can check T Sports for television coverage and Tapmad for digital streaming availability. Coverage may depend on regional rights and the platforms’ event listings.

Where to watch Pakistan vs England 4th ODI in the Middle East and North Africa?

Cricket fans in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) can check Cricbuzz for available digital match coverage and updates. A television broadcaster for this fixture has not been confirmed in the supplied information.

Where to watch Pakistan vs England 4th ODI in Australia?

Viewers in Australia can check Fox Cricket for television coverage and Kayo Sports for digital streaming, subject to the platforms’ listings for the match.

Where to watch Pakistan vs England 4th ODI in other countries?

Fans in other regions can check Sports Central and Sports TV, which were listed for coverage in certain territories outside Africa and the Caribbean in the supplied broadcast information. Availability may vary by country, so viewers should confirm local listings before the match.