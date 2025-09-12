PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match 4 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Pakistan vs Oman Live Telecast On Tv And Online

Now led by Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan will go into the field without the participation of its senior stalwarts Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. The team is coming out of the recent UAE Afghanistan Pakistan tri series in which it performed well. Oman, headed by Jatinder Singh, are on their debut in Asia cup. The game has additional importance to the Pakistani team, which looks forward to a historic meeting with the arch rival India, all in the same Group A with UAE and Oman.

When and Where To Watch Pakistan vs Oman Live?

To highlight what Pakistan has to offer in her opening match, the Men T20 Asia Cup 2025 will have Pakistan taking on Oman in the Dubai international stadium. The game will be played on Friday, September 12, 2025, and will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST. The viewers in India have the privilege of watching the whole Asia Cup including this match live on the Sony Sports Network. The access can be made via streaming via an app and site called SonyLiv. Moreover, the game will be broadcasted on OTTplay.

Where is Pakistan vs Oman taking place?

The location, the Dubai international stadium, presents the team of Pakistan with the familiar conditions, pitches which lean towards pace and spin, the consistent dry climate of the UAE, and the type of atmosphere that favors the people who will adapt fast. Oman will target to play out of their weight, but since they do not have any big players like Pakistan, they will be the underdogs.

Team News of Pakistan vs Oman

The Pakistani team has a combination of young and experienced players who will play in the pace attack Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf will be in the center; Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, and others will play in the entire team of 17 players. Oman has players like Hammad Mirza, Mohammed Nadeem, Aamir Kaleem, Ashish Odedera and Sufyan Yousaf and the coach is Jatinder Singh. Overall, it can be seen that Pakistan vs Oman is going to test the depth and adaptability of Pakistan, particularly in the absence of their senior leaders. The game will not only provide Oman with an opportunity to make history as they debut at the Asia cup, but also provide Pakistan with an opportunity to declare momentum at the beginning of the cup.

