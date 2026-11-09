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Home > Sports News > PAK vs SL 1st Test LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Live On TV, Mobile And Laptop

PAK vs SL 1st Test LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Live On TV, Mobile And Laptop

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test LIVE Streaming: Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan 2026 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 9. Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and streaming details of the PAK vs SL 1st Test across different countries.

PAK vs SL 1st Test LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Live On TV, Mobile And Laptop

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-11-09 09:23 IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test LIVE Streaming: Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to renew their Test rivalry as they lock horns in the opening match of the two-Test series in Rawalpindi. The hosts will be eager to turn around their recent struggles in the longest format, while Sri Lanka will aim to make the most of their balanced bowling attack and improving batting line-up.

Pakistan have endured a difficult run in Test cricket and will be looking for a fresh start under captain Babar Azam and head coach Mike Hesson. The squad features experienced campaigners such as Babar, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha and Mohammad Abbas, alongside promising young players Sameer Minhas, Azan Awais and Razaullah.

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Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will enter the contest under the leadership of Kusal Mendis, who is taking charge of the Test team for the first time. The visitors will rely on experienced batters Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis, while Prabath Jayasuriya and Asitha Fernando will lead their bowling challenge.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2026: Match Details

Tournament: Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan, 2026

Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test

Date: Monday, November 9, 2026

Time: 9:30 AM Local Time | 4:30 AM GMT | 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2026: Both Teams Squads

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (Captain), Ghazi Ghori (Wicketkeeper), Azan Awais, Sameer Minhas, Tayyab Arif, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Razaullah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Taha, Ali Shabbir, Mohammad Suleman, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Saad Baig, Saqib Khan.

Sri Lanka Squad

Kusal Mendis (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Lahiru Udara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Keshara Nuwantha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Prabath Jayasuriya, Anjala Bandara and Asitha Fernando.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test LIVE Streaming: Where To Watch The Match In Different Countries

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test in Pakistan?

Cricket fans in Pakistan can watch the live telecast of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on PTV Sports. For mobile and online streaming, viewers can check Tapmad, Tamasha and the PCB Live App for live coverage.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test in India?

Viewers in India can watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test live on the Veto App. Fans can access the digital streaming platform on their mobile phones and other supported devices. No television broadcaster has been specified in the available broadcast details.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test in the United States and Canada?

Cricket fans in the United States and Canada can watch the match through Willow TV. The platform is available through services such as Sling TV, Fubo and Willow by Cricbuzz. Viewers can also check the PCB Live App for digital streaming availability, subject to regional restrictions.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test in the United Kingdom and Europe?

Viewers in the United Kingdom and Europe can check Sky Sports for television coverage of the opening Test. The PCB Live App is another option for digital viewing, depending on regional availability.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test in Australia?

Cricket fans in Australia can watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test match through Fox Sports on television. Digital streaming will be available through Kayo Sports, subject to its match listings.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test in Sri Lanka?

Viewers in Sri Lanka can follow the live action through Dialog TV and ViU+. Fans can also check SLT-Mobitel PEO TV and ThePapare for television and digital coverage of the match.

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PAK vs SL 1st Test LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Live On TV, Mobile And Laptop
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PAK vs SL 1st Test LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Live On TV, Mobile And Laptop
PAK vs SL 1st Test LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Live On TV, Mobile And Laptop
PAK vs SL 1st Test LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Live On TV, Mobile And Laptop
PAK vs SL 1st Test LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Live On TV, Mobile And Laptop
PAK vs SL 1st Test LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Live On TV, Mobile And Laptop

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