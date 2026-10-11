LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > PAK vs SL, 2nd T20I: Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV

PAK vs SL, 2nd T20I: Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV

PAK vs SL, 2nd T20I: Pakistan and Sri Lanka will meet in the second T20I of their three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday (Oct 11). The series, scheduled from October 9 to 13, serves as an important preparation opportunity for both teams ahead of their upcoming international assignments. With the hosts and visitors looking to gain an advantage in the series, here is everything you need to know about the second T20I, including match timing, venue, squads and live-streaming details.

PAK vs SL, 2nd T20I: Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka All You Need To Know - Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV
PAK vs SL, 2nd T20I: Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka All You Need To Know - Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 14:22 IST

PAK vs SL, 2nd T20I: Pakistan and Sri Lanka will meet in the second T20I of their three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday (Oct 11). The series, scheduled from October 9 to 13, serves as an important preparation opportunity for both teams ahead of their upcoming international assignments. With the hosts and visitors looking to gain an advantage in the series, here is everything you need to know about the second T20I, including match timing, venue, squads and live-streaming details.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Match Details

  • Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I
  • Date: Sunday (Oct 11), 2026
  • Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
  • Match Start Time: 6:30 PM IST (6:00 PM PKT)
  • Series: Three-match T20I series

Where to Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live on TV in India?

No traditional television broadcaster has been confirmed for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I series in India. As a result, viewers should check for any last-minute broadcast updates before the match.

You Might Be Interested In

How to Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Streaming?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka second T20I live on the VETO OTT platform. The digital platform is listed as the live-streaming option for the series, while no conventional TV channel has been confirmed for Indian viewers.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2026 Schedule

  • 1st T20I: Friday (Oct 9), 2026 – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi – 6:30 PM IST
  • 2nd T20I: Sunday (Oct 11), 2026 – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi – 6:30 PM IST
  • 3rd T20I: Tuesday (Oct 13), 2026 – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi – 6:30 PM IST

Pakistan Squad for T20I Series Against Sri Lanka

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan (C), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Khawaja Nafay (WK), Maaz Sadaqat, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Moqim.

Sri Lanka Squad for T20I Series Against Pakistan

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis (C), Kamil Mishara, Sineth Jayawardena, Lahiru Udara, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PAK vs SL, 2nd T20I: Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV
Tags: pak vs sl

RELATED News

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Eyes Big Record Of Former Team India Captain In Indore

Inter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch BFC vs SCD ISL 2026/27 Match in India?

WATCH VIDEO: Sobhana Mostary Scripts History For Bangladesh, Becomes First Women to Achieve This Feat | AUS-W vs BAN-W 2nd ODI

WATCH VIDEO: Hasan Mahmud Becomes First Bangladeshi Bowler To Take Test Hat-Trick As Afghanistan Get Bowled Out Cheaply In Abu Dhabi

SA vs AUS 1st Test: Matt Renshaw Surpasses Virat Kohli’s Unique Record, Misses Maiden Double Century

LATEST NEWS

Do Celebrities Pay Paparazzi For Backside Pictures? Salman Khan Explains The Difference, Has A Message For Paps

Pankaj Tripathi Was A Cook, Parineeti Chopra A PR Consultant: You Won’t Believe What These Stars Did Before Fame

PAK vs SL, 2nd T20I: Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV

9 Slaps In 8 Seconds: Man Thrashes Fast Food Vendor After Minor Argument In UP’s Farrukhabad | Watch

SA vs AUS 1st Test: Matt Renshaw Surpasses Virat Kohli’s Unique Record, Misses Maiden Double Century

International Day Of The Girl Child: Ranveer Singh’s Pledge To Educate 1,000 Daughters And The Story Behind It

Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: Supreme Court Orders No Illegal Detention Of Peaceful Protesters, Ensures Free Movement, Internet Access

F1 Singapore GP 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton And Kimi Antonelli in Action?

WATCH: Darjeeling Toy Train Collides With Car; Passengers Fall In Video Raising Safety Questions

Will This 15-Year-Old Wonderkid Play in India vs West Indies Indore Match? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI | IND vs WI 3rd T20I

PAK vs SL, 2nd T20I: Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PAK vs SL, 2nd T20I: Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PAK vs SL, 2nd T20I: Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV
PAK vs SL, 2nd T20I: Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV
PAK vs SL, 2nd T20I: Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV
PAK vs SL, 2nd T20I: Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV
PAK vs SL, 2nd T20I: Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV

QUICK LINKS