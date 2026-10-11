PAK vs SL, 2nd T20I: Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV

PAK vs SL, 2nd T20I: Pakistan and Sri Lanka will meet in the second T20I of their three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday (Oct 11). The series, scheduled from October 9 to 13, serves as an important preparation opportunity for both teams ahead of their upcoming international assignments. With the hosts and visitors looking to gain an advantage in the series, here is everything you need to know about the second T20I, including match timing, venue, squads and live-streaming details.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Date: Sunday (Oct 11), 2026

Sunday (Oct 11), 2026 Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan Match Start Time: 6:30 PM IST (6:00 PM PKT)

6:30 PM IST (6:00 PM PKT) Series: Three-match T20I series

Where to Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live on TV in India?

No traditional television broadcaster has been confirmed for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I series in India. As a result, viewers should check for any last-minute broadcast updates before the match.

How to Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Streaming?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka second T20I live on the VETO OTT platform. The digital platform is listed as the live-streaming option for the series, while no conventional TV channel has been confirmed for Indian viewers.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2026 Schedule

1st T20I: Friday (Oct 9), 2026 – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi – 6:30 PM IST

Friday (Oct 9), 2026 – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi – 6:30 PM IST 2nd T20I: Sunday (Oct 11), 2026 – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi – 6:30 PM IST

Sunday (Oct 11), 2026 – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi – 6:30 PM IST 3rd T20I: Tuesday (Oct 13), 2026 – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi – 6:30 PM IST

Pakistan Squad for T20I Series Against Sri Lanka

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan (C), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Khawaja Nafay (WK), Maaz Sadaqat, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Moqim.

Sri Lanka Squad for T20I Series Against Pakistan

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis (C), Kamil Mishara, Sineth Jayawardena, Lahiru Udara, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga.