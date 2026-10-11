PAK vs SL 2nd T20I Highlights: Sadaqat and Farhan Power Pakistan to Thumping Win Over Sri Lanka as Imran Randhawa Stars With Ball

PAK vs SL 2nd T20I Highlights: Maaz Sadaqat and Sahibzada Farhan delivered explosive batting performances before Mohammad Imran Randhawa ripped through Sri Lanka’s batting lineup as Pakistan secured a commanding 82-run victory in the second T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan posted 215/3 in 20 overs before restricting Sri Lanka to 133/7, clinching the three-match series with one game remaining.

After Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and opted to bowl, Pakistan capitalised on favourable batting conditions to put up a formidable total. Sadaqat narrowly missed a century, while Farhan’s commanding knock provided the foundation for Pakistan’s late assault. With the ball, Randhawa delivered a decisive spell that left Sri Lanka struggling to keep pace with the required run rate.

Maaz Sadaqat, Sahibzada Farhan Power Pakistan to 215/3

Farhan led from the front with a blistering 73 off 44 deliveries, striking four boundaries and five sixes. The Pakistan captain kept the scoreboard moving and built a strong platform alongside the top order.

Fakhar Zaman contributed 22 off 17 balls before falling to Maheesh Theekshana. Sadaqat then took charge, producing a sensational innings of 96 off just 51 deliveries. His knock included six fours and seven sixes, coming at a strike rate of 188.24.

Sadaqat looked set to complete a well-deserved century but was dismissed by Eshan Malinga on the final ball of the innings. Hasan Nawaz added an unbeaten 19 off nine deliveries as Pakistan finished at 215/3, scoring 84 runs in the final six overs to put Sri Lanka under immense pressure.

Mohammad Imran Randhawa Leads Pakistan’s Bowling Assault

Sri Lanka required a strong start to challenge the imposing target but managed only 35 runs in the powerplay. Pakistan’s bowlers maintained disciplined lines and lengths, while the visitors struggled to break free and lost wickets at crucial moments.

Randhawa was the standout performer, returning impressive figures of 3/11 in four overs. He dismissed Sineth Jayawardena for 22 before removing captain Kusal Mendis, who managed just nine runs. Randhawa then struck again to send Sahan Arachchige back for a duck, leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 49/4.

Salman Mirza provided further breakthroughs with two wickets for 28 runs. Shadab Khan and Saim Ayub claimed one wicket each, ensuring Sri Lanka never threatened to mount a serious challenge.

Sri Lanka Fall Short as Pakistan Clinch Series

Kamindu Mendis scored 23 off 19 balls, while Chamindu Wickramasinghe contributed 29 from 24 deliveries. Maheesh Theekshana remained unbeaten on 32 off 26 balls, but the lower order could not produce the acceleration required.

Sri Lanka finished at 133/7 in 20 overs, falling 82 runs short of Pakistan’s target. The result secured the series for Pakistan with one match remaining.

Sadaqat was named Player of the Match for his explosive 96-run contribution, while Randhawa’s economical spell proved crucial in dismantling the Sri Lankan chase. Pakistan’s commanding all-round performance gave them a decisive series advantage heading into the final T20I.