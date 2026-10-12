PAK vs SL, 3rd T20I: Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV

PAK vs SL, 3rd T20I: Pakistan and Sri Lanka will square off in the third and final T20I on October 13, Tuesday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. It will be the final T20I of Pakistan’s home season before the ODI tri-series get underway, involving Sri Lanka and England, which will act as a dress rehearsal for the 2027 World Cup.

Sri Lanka’s bowling has been found wanting in both games as Pakistan’s top-order has blazed away, with the newly-appointed skipper Sahibzada Farhan spearheading the job of putting the tourists under pressure. The visitors’ batting is also stuck in a rut and struggling to find the tempo required to match the modern-day cricket. Lahiru Udara made an explosive 91 that catapulted Sri Lanka to 182 in the series-opener but they only managed 133 in response to Pakistan’s total of 215 in the second.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, who delivered a spirited display in the Asian Games 2026 final against India, have carried that momentum in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Not only have the hosts clicked with the bat but also found relevant and timely resources with the ball to tie down Sri Lanka. The Men in Green will not want to take their foot off the pedal and aim for a 3-0 series sweep.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Date: Sunday (Oct 13), 2026

Sunday (Oct 13), 2026 Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan Match Start Time: 6:30 PM IST (6:00 PM PKT)

6:30 PM IST (6:00 PM PKT) Series: Three-match T20I series

Where to Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live on TV in India?

There is no confirmed TV broadcaster for the third T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in India. As far as the live streaming of the fixtureis concerned, it will be available on the VETO OTT platform.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20I Series, Squads

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan (C), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Khawaja Nafay (WK), Maaz Sadaqat, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Moqim.

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis (C), Kamil Mishara, Sineth Jayawardena, Lahiru Udara, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga.