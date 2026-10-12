LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > PAK vs SL, 3rd T20I: Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV

PAK vs SL, 3rd T20I: Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will square off in the third and final T20I on October 13, Tuesday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. It will be the final T20I of Pakistan's home season before the ODI tri-series get underway, involving Sri Lanka and England.

PAK vs SL, 3rd T20I: Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV. (Image Credits: X)
PAK vs SL, 3rd T20I: Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 16:20 IST

PAK vs SL, 3rd T20I: Pakistan and Sri Lanka will square off in the third and final T20I on October 13, Tuesday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. It will be the final T20I of Pakistan’s home season before the ODI tri-series get underway, involving Sri Lanka and England, which will act as a dress rehearsal for the 2027 World Cup.

Sri Lanka’s bowling has been found wanting in both games as Pakistan’s top-order has blazed away, with the newly-appointed skipper Sahibzada Farhan spearheading the job of putting the tourists under pressure. The visitors’ batting is also stuck in a rut and struggling to find the tempo required to match the modern-day cricket. Lahiru Udara made an explosive 91 that catapulted Sri Lanka to 182 in the series-opener but they only managed 133 in response to Pakistan’s total of 215 in the second.

You Might Be Interested In

Meanwhile, Pakistan, who delivered a spirited display in the Asian Games 2026 final against India, have carried that momentum in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Not only have the hosts clicked with the bat but also found relevant and timely resources with the ball to tie down Sri Lanka. The Men in Green will not want to take their foot off the pedal and aim for a 3-0 series sweep.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Match Details

  • Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I
  • Date: Sunday (Oct 13), 2026
  • Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
  • Match Start Time: 6:30 PM IST (6:00 PM PKT)
  • Series: Three-match T20I series

Where to Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live on TV in India?

There is no confirmed TV broadcaster for the third T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in India. As far as the live streaming of the fixtureis concerned, it will be available on the VETO OTT platform.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, T20I Series, Squads

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan (C), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Khawaja Nafay (WK), Maaz Sadaqat, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Moqim.

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis (C), Kamil Mishara, Sineth Jayawardena, Lahiru Udara, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PAK vs SL, 3rd T20I: Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV
Tags: pak vs slPakistan national cricket teamSri Lanka National Cricket Team

RELATED News

‘Sanju Is Doing Enough At The Moment To Keep Vaibhav Out……’: Former India Spinner On Sooryavanshi-Samson Battle

In Pics: Yashasvi Jaiswal Spotted With Gloves in Nets During Mumbai vs Chandigarh Ranji Trophy Match, Will He Succeed Rishabh Pant?

WWE RAW Match Card Tonight: Chad Gable To Defend IC Championship, Liv Morgan To Address WWE Universe | When And Where To Watch In India?

WATCH: ‘I Got You Run Out’: Arshdeep Singh Apologises To Axar Patel After 3rd T20I vs West Indies

Only The 2nd Time In Test Cricket History! Marnus Labuschagne Enters An Exclusive Club With Rare Feat | SA vs AUS 1st Test

LATEST NEWS

Bribes for Transfers, Tenders or Licences? Supreme Court’s Big Order in CBI Case Against Bhagwant Mann’s OSD

Rahul Gandhi Vs ECI: Petition Filed in Supreme Court Over SIR ‘Irregularities’

VIRAL VIDEO | Man Spots 6-Carat Diamond While Gem Hunting; What Happened Next Left Him Stunned

Where to Stay in Ayodhya: Experience Ayodhyam, Ayodhya – IHCL SeleQtions

Supreme Court On Firecrackers: ‘Won’t Hurt Religious Sentiments’, But Urges People To Voluntarily Choose Safer Practices

Only The 2nd Time In Test Cricket History! Marnus Labuschagne Enters An Exclusive Club With Rare Feat | SA vs AUS 1st Test

Madras HC Warns Cops Of Departmental Action For Failing To Provide Written Grounds Of Arrest

23-Year-Old Engineering Student Killed By Boyfriend Days Before Her Wedding After She Ends Relationship To Marry Another Man; Accused Arrested

Racing on Mathura Highway, Two Cars Crash While Dodging Bike, Then Swift Dzire Hits Tree, Killing Former Pradhan

Asian Games 2026: Rajnath Singh Congratulates Armed Forces Athletes After Historic 27-Medal Haul

PAK vs SL, 3rd T20I: Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PAK vs SL, 3rd T20I: Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PAK vs SL, 3rd T20I: Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV
PAK vs SL, 3rd T20I: Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV
PAK vs SL, 3rd T20I: Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV
PAK vs SL, 3rd T20I: Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV
PAK vs SL, 3rd T20I: Check Pakistan vs Sri Lanka All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV

QUICK LINKS