PAK vs SL 5th ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Live Mobile And Laptop

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI LIVE Streaming: Pakistan enter the contest after producing a series of dramatic performances, including consecutive victories over England. Led by Shaheen Afridi, the hosts have shown their ability to recover from difficult situations, with Arafat Minhas and Shadab Khan playing crucial roles in their recent wins. Pakistan could also use the match to test their bench strength, having already booked a place in the final.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, arrive in Lahore after chasing down a target of more than 400 against England in a remarkable batting display. Captain Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando and Pavan Rathnayake will be important to their plans as they look to carry that form into the next match. With Pakistan potentially rotating their squad, Sri Lanka will have an opportunity to strengthen their position ahead of the tournament final.

The contest also features some interesting individual battles. Babar Azam will look to rediscover his scoring touch, while Sri Lanka’s Eshan Malinga will aim to respond after an expensive outing against England. The match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, where conditions can initially favour batting before the pitch slows as the game progresses.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI 2026: Match Details

Tournament: Pakistan ODI Tri-Series, 2026

Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 5th Match

Date: Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM Local Time | 8:00 AM GMT | 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI 2026: Both Teams Squads

Pakistan Squad

Saad Baig (Wicketkeeper), Shaheen Afridi (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Shadab Khan, Razaullah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim and Ghazi Ghori.

Sri Lanka Squad

Kusal Mendis (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Janith Liyanage, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Kamil Mishara, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Udara and Sachindu Colombage.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI LIVE Streaming: Where To Watch The Match In Different Countries

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI in Pakistan?

Cricket fans in Pakistan can check PTV Sports for television coverage, with digital viewing options available through the PCB Live app, based on the broadcast information supplied for this article. Viewers should confirm the match listing before the start.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI in India?

Viewers in India can check VETO’s digital streaming platform for live coverage of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, according to the supplied broadcast information. No Indian television broadcaster has been confirmed in the details available for this article.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI in the United States and Canada?

Cricket fans in the United States and Canada can check the PCB Live app for digital coverage, subject to regional availability and access restrictions.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI in the United Kingdom?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can check the PCB Live app for streaming availability. Fans should verify whether the match is accessible in their region before the scheduled start.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI in Sri Lanka?

Cricket fans in Sri Lanka can check Dialog and SLT-MOBITEL PEO TV for television or digital coverage through their respective services. Viewers should confirm the match listing with their provider.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI in Bangladesh?

Viewers in Bangladesh can check T Sports for television coverage and Tapmad for digital streaming availability. Coverage may depend on regional rights and the platforms’ event listings.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI in the Middle East and North Africa?

Cricket fans in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) can check Cricbuzz for available digital match coverage and updates. A television broadcaster for this fixture has not been confirmed in the supplied information.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI in Australia?

Viewers in Australia can check Fox Cricket for television coverage and Kayo Sports for digital streaming, subject to the platforms’ listings for the match.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI in other countries?

Fans in other regions can check Sports Central and Sports TV, which were listed for coverage in certain territories outside Africa and the Caribbean in the supplied broadcast information. Availability may vary by country, so viewers should confirm local listings before the match.