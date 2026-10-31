PAK vs SL ODI Tri-Series Final LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match LIVE On TV And Online

PAK vs SL ODI Tri-Series Final LIVE Streaming: Pakistan will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the final of the ODI tri-series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday (Oct 31). Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Pakistan will be aiming to lift their maiden ODI tri-series title on home soil, while Kusal Mendis and his team will look to end the competition with the trophy. Here are the match details, squads and live telecast and streaming information.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri-Series Final Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, ODI Tri-Series Final

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, ODI Tri-Series Final Date: Saturday (Oct 31), 2026

Saturday (Oct 31), 2026 Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan Toss Time: 1:00 PM IST

1:00 PM IST Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri-Series Final Live on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final will not be broadcast live on any television channel in India. Viewers will have to rely on online streaming to follow the title match.

How to Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri-Series Final Live Streaming in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series final on the Veto app.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri-Series Final: Team News

Pakistan enter the final after winning all three of their league-stage matches, becoming the first team to qualify for the title clash. However, Sri Lanka defeated the hosts by eight wickets in their previous meeting on October 27 to secure their place in the final. The visitors will be looking to recover from their 55-run defeat against England in their last league-stage match, while Pakistan will aim to make home advantage count and claim the trophy.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri-Series Final: Squads

Pakistan Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper), Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wicketkeeper), Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan.

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis (captain), Sahan Arachchige, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachindu Colombage, Avishka Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage.