PAK vs WI 2nd Test: Pakistan Beat West Indies By 8 Wickets To Level Test Series 1-1

Pakistan bounced back from their defeat in the opening Test to beat the West Indies by eight wickets at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad on Wednesday, levelling the two-match series 1-1.

The visitors needed only 75 runs to win after the West Indies were bowled out for 117 in their second innings. The hosts had resumed the fourth day on 103/6 but lasted only around 30 minutes before their resistance ended.

Pakistan made a brief meal of the chase after losing openers Imam-ul-Haq and Azan Awais cheaply. Abdullah Shafique and captain Babar Azam then took charge, guiding their side across the finish line shortly after lunch.

Babar produced a decisive finish, hitting Jomel Warrican for consecutive sixes to complete the victory and ensure Pakistan avoided a series defeat in the Caribbean.

The result also extended a familiar pattern between the two teams. Pakistan had similarly recovered from losing the opening Test to level their previous series in the West Indies in 2021.

The two sides also shared the spoils when the West Indies toured Pakistan for a two-Test series in Multan in January 2025.

Shafique’s Comeback Continues

The series-levelling victory was particularly memorable for Abdullah Shafique, whose remarkable return to the Pakistan side played a major role in the outcome.

Shafique was not initially part of the touring squad but was called up after Shan Masood suffered an injury. He made an immediate impact in Port of Spain, producing a magnificent unbeaten 160 in Pakistan’s first innings.

His marathon knock helped Pakistan post 387 and establish a crucial advantage before the bowlers completed the job in the second innings.

Reflecting on his unexpected return, Shafique admitted the match felt like the beginning of a new chapter in his career.

“This felt like a debut match for me, it was really unexpected,” said Shafique on receiving the Player of the Match award and reflecting on his own stop-start international career.

“I haven’t been able to get the opportunities recently, but as a professional you have to work towards a comeback and give of your best.”

Historic Win For Pakistan

Pakistan’s victory also ended a long wait at Queen’s Park Oval. Their previous Test win at the Trinidad venue came in 1977, when Mushtaq Mohammad’s side defeated the West Indies in the fourth match of a five-Test series.

Babar, who has now won nine of his 12 Tests as Pakistan captain away from home, credited his team’s execution for the turnaround.

“Obviously you are satisfied when you win, but most important for us was the way we executed our plans,” said Babar.

“The way Abdullah (Shafique) played in the first innings and the way the spinners bowled in the second innings really made the difference.”

Pakistan’s victory ensured the two-Test contest ended level, while Shafique’s comeback and the visitors’ bowling performance emerged as the defining features of the series.