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Home > Sports News > PAK-W vs HKG-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Hong Kong Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone?

PAK-W vs HKG-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Hong Kong Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone?

Despite not being a full-member nation unlike Pakistan, Hong Kong China face a stiff task in their final group game of Women's Asia Cup 2026 on September 7, Monday at the Dubai International Stadium.

PAK-W vs HKG-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Hong Kong Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone. (Image Credits: X)
PAK-W vs HKG-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Hong Kong Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 16:43 IST

PAK-W vs HKG-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Despite not being a full-member nation unlike Pakistan, Hong Kong China face a stiff task in their final group game of Women’s Asia Cup 2026 on September 7, Monday at the Dubai International Stadium. After an insipid batting performance against a formidable Indian side that saw them crash to 55 all out, the Women in Green must win on Monday to join India from Group A in the semi-finals.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Details

  • Match: Pakistan Women vs Hong Kong Women, Women’s Asia Cup 2026
  • Date: Monday, September 7, 2026
  • Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM IST

Where to Watch Pakistan vs Hong Kong Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live on TV?

Fans in India can catch the action on television on the Sony Sports Network.

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How to Watch Pakistan vs Hong Kong Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the clash shall be available on Sony LIV App and website.

PAK-W vs HKG-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026, Preview

Pakistan began their Asia Cup 2026 campaign with a 35-run victory over Ireland despite not managing a perfect batting performance but defended a paltry total of 120. Nevertheless, their batting got completely exposed by arch-rivals India on a spinning surface, collapsing from 27/1 to 55 in less than 20 overs. Although their captain Fatima Sana took all three Indian wickets to fall, the total of 55 was too low as the Women in Blue needed less than 10 overs to hunt down the total. For Pakistan to qualify, they must beat Hong Kong China by any margin. Since they are placed second with a net run-rate of -0.569, they can qualify for the semi-finals even if they lose by a small margin due to a superior net run-rate than that of Hong Kong China and Thailand. However, a big defeat could mean that Hong Kong China or Thailand could overtake them to join India in the semi-finals. A washout will ensure Pakistan’s qualification for the next round due to three points.

Hong Kong are also coming on the back of a huge 137-run defeat to India. They are at the bottom of the table with two losses in as many fixtures, meaning they are highly unlikely to play the semi-finals unless Pakistan are consigned to a monumental defeat.

PAK-W vs HKG-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026, Squad

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (c), Umm-e-Hani, Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Momina Riasat, Eman Naseer, Waheeda Akhtar.

Hong Kong China Women Squad: Natasha Miles (c), Maryam Bibi, Chan Ka Ying, Chan Sau Ha, Chan Shing Yan Dorothea, Iqra Sahar, Joyleen Kaur, Mahekdeep Kaur, Mariko Hill, Marina Lamplough, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Shanzeen Shahzad, Siu Mei Wai, Wong Wing Kiu Hailey, Yasmin Daswani

 

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PAK-W vs HKG-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Hong Kong Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone?
Tags: Hong Kong China National Womens Cricket TeamPAK-W vs HKG-WPakistan Womens National Cricket TeamWomens Asia CupWomens Asia Cup 2026

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PAK-W vs HKG-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Hong Kong Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone?
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