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Home > Sports News > PAK-W vs THA-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan vs Thailand LIVE In India, Pakistan And Thailand | TV Channel, Match Time

PAK-W vs THA-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan vs Thailand LIVE In India, Pakistan And Thailand | TV Channel, Match Time

PAK-W vs THA-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan vs Thailand LIVE In India, Pakistan And Thailand | TV Channel, Match Time. (Image Credits: X)
PAK-W vs THA-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan vs Thailand LIVE In India, Pakistan And Thailand | TV Channel, Match Time. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 18:36 IST

PAK-W vs THA-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Prediction: Group A teams will be in action in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 on September 1, Tuesday as Pakistan are set to open their campaign against Thailand at the Dubai International Stadium. The Women in Green will be keen to get their campaign on a winning note after a forgettable Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.

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Pakistan vs Thailand 5th T20I Match Details

  • Match: Pakistan vs Thailand, 5th T20I
  • Series: Women’s Asia Cup 2026
  • Date: Tuesday, September 1, 2026
  • Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
  • Start Time: 8:00 PM IST

Where to Watch Pakistan vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Live in India?

Fans in India can watch the match live on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming of the same shall be available on Sony Liv App and website. The match begins in India at 20:00 PM IST.

Where to Watch Pakistan vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Live in Pakistan?

The television telecast in Pakistan will be available on PTV Sports, while fans in Pakistan can stream it live via Tamasha mobile app and website. The match begins at 19:30 Pakistan time.

Where to Watch Pakistan vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Live in Thailand?

In Thailand, fans can stream the DP World Women’s Asia Cup 2026 online through Amazon Prime Video via the Willow TV add-on channel. The subscription costs $9.99/month. There is no confirmed television telecast in the country. In Thailand, the game kicks off at 21:30 PM.

Pakistan vs Thailand: Match Preview

While Pakistan had a forgettable Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, they should start as favourites against Thailand, who are not a full-member nation yet. Fatima Sana, who returns as captain, will again be expected to heavy lifting with the bat and ball. However, the Women in Green equally need the other players to step up and take their campaign deep in the tournament, with challenges against sides like India, Sri lanka and Bangladesh to follow.

Meanwhile, Thailand are well on the brink of elimination despite winning their opening game against Hong Kong by six runs. If not for a heavy 94-run defeat to India, they might still have had some semblance of control over their fortunes in the multi-nation tournament. With an elimination almost confirmed, it will be sealed if they lose to Pakistan.

Pakistan vs Thailand: Squads

Thailand Squad: Nattakan Chantam, Phannita Maya, Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Chanida Sutthiruang, Naomi Hamilton, Nannaphat Chaihan, Suleeporn Laomi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong(c), Chayanisa Phengpaen, Koranit Suwanchonrathi, Thanrada Seesawan, Naruemol Chaiwai.

Pakistan Squad: Sadaf Shamas, Gull Feroza, Eyman Fatima, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali(w), Fatima Sana(c), Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Waheeda Akhtar, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Saira Jabeen, Momina Riasat, Umm-e-Hani, Eman Naseer

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PAK-W vs THA-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan vs Thailand LIVE In India, Pakistan And Thailand | TV Channel, Match Time
Tags: PAK-W vs THA-WPakistan Womens National Cricket TeamThailand Womens National Cricket TeamWomens Asia CupWomens Asia Cup 2026

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PAK-W vs THA-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan vs Thailand LIVE In India, Pakistan And Thailand | TV Channel, Match Time
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