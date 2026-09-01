PAK-W vs THA-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Prediction: Can Pakistan Start Their Campaign With Win? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction And More

PAK-W vs THA-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Prediction: Group A teams will be in action in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 on September 1, Tuesday as Pakistan are set to open their campaign against Thailand at the Dubai International Stadium.

While Pakistan had a forgettable Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, they should start as favourites against Thailand, who are not a full-member nation yet. Fatima Sana, who returns as captain, will again be expected to heavy lifting with the bat and ball. However, the Women in Green equally need the other players to step up and take their campaign deep in the tournament, with challenges against sides like India, Sri lanka and Bangladesh to follow.

Meanwhile, Thailand are well on the brink of elimination despite winning their opening game against Hong Kong by six runs. If not for a heavy 94-run defeat to India, they might still have had some semblance of control over their fortunes in the multi-nation tournament. With an elimination almost confirmed, it will be sealed if they lose to Pakistan.

Pakistan vs Thailand 5th T20I Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs Thailand, 5th T20I

Pakistan vs Thailand, 5th T20I Series: Women’s Asia Cup 2026

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Date: Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Tuesday, September 1, 2026 Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Dubai International Stadium, Dubai Start Time: 8 :00 PM IST

Pakistan vs Thailand Toss Prediction

Toss Prediction: Thailand

The prediction is for Thailand to win the toss and opt to bat first. While batting first teams has won both Group A matches so far, the consideration will also be about Pakistan’s poor performance, particularly while chasing totals.

Pakistan vs Thailand Match Winner Prediction

Despite Pakistan’s apparent weakness in the T20 format over the last few years, they are expected to topple Thailand. While Thailand are capable of throwing a few punches, they are still likely to go down.

Pakistan vs Thailand Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have already played thrice in the format, with Pakistan and Thailand winning one each. The remaining one ended in a no-result. Thailand’s historic victory over the Indian sub-continent nation came in 2022 when they successfully chased down 117 with four wickets to spare.

Pakistan and Thailand Predicted Playing XI

Pakistan predicted playing XI: Muneeba Ali(WK), Gul Feroza(WK), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Zafar, Saira Jabeen, Fatima Sana(C), Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sundhu, Waheeda Akhter, Sadia Iqbal, Momina Riasat.

Thailand predicted XI: Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nattakan Chantam, Phannita Maya, Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Chanida Sutthiruang, Naomi Hamilton, Suleeporn Laomi, Nannaphat Chaihan, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Thipatcha Putthawong(c), Onnicha Kamchomphu.