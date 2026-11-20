Pakistan A vs UAE LIVE: Led by Abdul Samad, Pakistan A will begin their Group B campaign against the United Arab Emirates. The defending champions have assembled a strong squad featuring several exciting young talents and players with international experience, including Rohail Nazir, Shahzaib Khan, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat and Mohammad Hasnain.

The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, will be captained by experienced all-rounder Basil Hameed, with wicketkeeper-batter Aryansh Sharma expected to play an important role. The UAE squad also features promising players such as Sohaib Khan, Ansh Tandon, Ethan D’Souza, Ayaan Misbah, Awais Ali Shah and Omid Rahman.

With India A and Nepal also part of Group B, both teams will be keen to collect crucial points and strengthen their chances of reaching the semi-finals. Pakistan A will also have one eye on their much-anticipated clash against India A on November 22. The UAE won the toss and elected to bowl first in the contest.

Pakistan A vs UAE: Match Details

Tournament: ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Match: Pakistan A vs United Arab Emirates, 3rd Match, Group B

Date: Friday, November 20, 2026

Time: 11:30 AM IST | 6:00 AM GMT

Local Time: 9:00 AM Doha Time

Venue: University of Doha for Science and Technology, Doha, Qatar

Toss: United Arab Emirates won the toss and elected to bowl

Pakistan A vs UAE: Squads

Pakistan A Squad: Abdul Samad (Captain), Rohail Nazir (WK), Shahzaib Khan, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza, Saad Masood, Shamyl Hussain and Farhan Yousaf.

United Arab Emirates Squad: Basil Hameed (Captain), Aryansh Sharma (WK), Sohaib Khan, Ansh Tandon, Ethan D’Souza, Awais Ali Shah, Ayaan Misbah, Muhammad Mohsin, Uddish Suri, Omid Rahman, Ibrar Ahmad, Noorullah Ayobi, Zahid Ali and Muhammad Shahdad.

Pakistan A vs UAE Live Telecast

Cricket fans in India can watch the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 live on the Sony Sports Network.

The tournament’s television coverage will be available through Sony Sports’ sports channels. Viewers can check their respective cable and DTH operator listings for the channel carrying the Pakistan A vs UAE match.

Pakistan A vs UAE LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who prefer watching the Pakistan A vs UAE match on their smartphones, tablets and smart TVs can catch the live action through the following platforms:

SonyLIV app

SonyLIV website

SonyLIV is the official digital streaming platform for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Fans can watch the Pakistan A vs UAE match live through the platform, subject to the applicable subscription requirements.