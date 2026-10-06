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Home > Sports News > Pakistan Announce Squads For Sri Lanka Series And ODI Tri-Series; Sahibzada Farhan To Lead T20Is

Pakistan Announce Squads For Sri Lanka Series And ODI Tri-Series; Sahibzada Farhan To Lead T20Is

Pakistan Squad: Pakistan have made a major leadership change for their upcoming assignments against Sri Lanka, with Sahibzada Farhan handed the T20I captaincy after leading the team at the Asian Games. Shaheen Afridi, meanwhile, will continue as ODI captain as Pakistan prepare for a tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan Announce Squads For Sri Lanka Series And ODI Tri-Series; Sahibzada Farhan To Lead T20Is

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 00:11 IST

Pakistan Squad: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced Pakistan’s squads for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and the ODI tri-series featuring England and Sri Lanka.

Right-handed opener Sahibzada Farhan, who recently led Pakistan at the Asian Games, has been handed the captaincy for the T20I series. Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi will continue to lead Pakistan in the ODI tri-series.

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All three T20Is will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with the opening match on 9 October. The second and third matches follow on 11 and 13 October, respectively.

After the T20I series, Pakistan will take part in an ODI tri-series alongside England and Sri Lanka. Rawalpindi will host the opening three matches, before the tournament moves to Lahore for the remaining league matches and the final.

Sri Lanka have already named their squads for the T20I and ODI legs of their tour.

Pakistan T20I Squad

Sahibzada Farhan (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Moqim.

Pakistan ODI Squad

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Moqim.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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Pakistan Announce Squads For Sri Lanka Series And ODI Tri-Series; Sahibzada Farhan To Lead T20Is
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Pakistan Announce Squads For Sri Lanka Series And ODI Tri-Series; Sahibzada Farhan To Lead T20Is

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Pakistan Announce Squads For Sri Lanka Series And ODI Tri-Series; Sahibzada Farhan To Lead T20Is
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