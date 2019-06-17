Hahahaha, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed warns players to perform or face consequences after 7th straight World Cup loss against India: After losing the ICC World Cup 2019 match against India in Manchester, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed come down heavily on the players, warning them to face consequence id they fail to perform. Earlier, Sarfaraz was brutally trolled during and after the match.

Hahahaha, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed warns players to perform or face consequences after 7th straight World Cup loss against India: Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has warned the players to show performance in the remaining matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 or face consequences. Reports suggest that Pakistan skipper came down heavily on the players after a humiliating defeat against India in a high-voltage match in Manchester on Sunday, June 16. The wicketkeeper-batsman has asked the players that if the team is knocked out from the tournament, he would not be the only one to face action.

Sarfaraz was quoted as saying that it is foolish if anyone thinks he would go home alone, adding that if the team does not perform then other players would have to leave too. Reports said that Pakistan Coach Mickey Arthur and senior players kept mum when Sarfaraz lashed at the team and the players hung their heads in shame. Urging players to perform in the coming four matches, he asked them to forget what happened in the past matches and look forward.

Following the defeat in Manchester, the former Pakistani players slammed Sarfaraz and held him responsible for the loss. Lashing out at Sarfaraz, Shoaib Akhtar called him a brainless captain.

Right from the tossing of the coin to Pakistan’s seventh defeat in a row against India in World Cup clashes, Sarfaraz was brutally trolled on social media. It started when he won the toss but decided to bowl first, even ignoring legendary cricketer and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advise to bat first. The trolling took an ugly turn when Sarfaraz was caught yawning behind the stumps.

"Sarfaraz Ahmed Has Become The First Pakistani Captain To Win A Game Against India In The World Cup" 😌

You All Will Hear This News Tomorrow.. iA #PAKvIND — Asfar 🇵🇰 (@LeoAsfar) June 15, 2019

