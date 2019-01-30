Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has accused former pacer Shoaib Akhtar of attacking him personally. Sarfraz has recently claimed that the besides criticising him in public, Akhtar is also launching personal attacks at him. Ahmed has drawn massive flak from across the country after called Andile Phehlukwayokaala (black) during their second ODI in Durban, and also commented on his mother.

Soon after extending a public apology for hurling racial remarks at South African fast bowler Andile Phehlukwayo last week, Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has accused former pacer Shoaib Akhtar of attacking him personally. Sarfraz has recently claimed that the besides criticising him, Akhtar is launching personal attacks at him. He added that he had accepted his mistake and received the punishment for it too. He thanked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for handling the case and fulfilling requirements. While publically apologising, Ahmed had promised to improve himself and his performance in the future.

Pakistan captain remarks came after the right-arm bowler criticised Ahmed comments in a Twitter video. In the Twitter video, Akhtar criticised Sarfraz saying such comments are not acceptable in Pakistan. While suggesting a public apology to the captain, Akhtar said that according to him, the incident took place in the heat of the moment.

While commenting on PCB’s decision asking him to return home, the wicket-keeper batsman said that he respects the orders as there is nothing surprising about it. Supporting the PCB’s decision, Ahmed said that he has been playing cricket for the past five months adding that it is the right time for him to take some rest. He asserted that he will soon make a comeback with Pakistan Super League.

Ahmed has drawn massive flak from across the country after called Andile Phehlukwayokaala (black) during their second ODI in Durban, and also commented on his mother. The video of the entire incident went viral online which later resulted in a four-match by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for Ahmed.

