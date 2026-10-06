Pakistan Champions Out Of WCL Season 3: Sudden Withdrawal After Opening Match Postponement Explained

Pakistan Champions WCL 3: Pakistan Champions have officially withdrawn from the World Championship of Legends (WCL) Season 3, citing “unforeseen circumstances” and bringing their campaign in the 2026 tournament to an early end.

The decision came after their opening match was postponed due to technical reasons, with the team subsequently confirming its withdrawal from the ongoing season.

“Pakistan Champions will not be participating in WCL Season 3 due to unforeseen circumstances. WCL Season 3 continues with six teams. The game is still on. The legends continue,” as per a statement from WCL.

The Pakistan Champions finished runners-up in the tournament’s first two editions, losing to India in the 2024 final and South Africa in the 2025 summit clash.

India Champions Refused To Play Pakistan In 2025

In the previous edition, India Champions players declined to take the field against Pakistan Champions, citing geopolitical tensions and public sentiment in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

India Champions refused to play their scheduled semi-final against Pakistan Champions in the 2025 WCL, allowing Pakistan Champions to advance directly to the final.

The Indian squad, featuring former internationals such as Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan, and Robin Uthappa, opted not to take the field amid tensions between the two countries.

It was the second time in the tournament that India Champions withdrew from a fixture against Pakistan Champions. The two sides had initially been scheduled to meet in the group stage, but that match was also called off after India Champions declined to participate.

(With Inputs From ANI)