Pakistan opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad could be banned from cricket for up to 4 years after he found positive in a dope test conducted during a domestic tournament in April. In a tweet, PCB has confirmed that Lahori batsman has failed the dope test in a report by Independent Review Board.

Pakistan opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad will be charged after failing a dope test conducted during a domestic tournament in April, according to Pakistan Cricket Board. Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad could be banned from cricket for up to 4 years. In this matter, the charge sheet by PCB will be filed today, July 10. Pakistan Cricket Board on Twitter wrote, “Independent Review Board Report on doping case has been received by PCB. Cricketer Ahmad Shahzad has tested positive for a banned substance. PCB will issue charge sheet today.”

Earlier, according to an ICC report, the Pakistan opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad had refused to give a dope test twice till the third time he was compelled to give the test.

As per International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, before charging any player who fails a dope test, PCB should take confirmation from the ICC’s Anti-Doping agency.

Ahmed Shehzad, who played for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan Super League (PSL), performed pretty well in franchise league cricket and became highest run-getter in the tournament.

The 26-year-old Pakistan opening batsman has struggled to secure a place for him in the national team in recent years and has been inconsistent with his performance in all formats of the game.

The Lahori batsman has played 13 Tests, 81 ODIs, and 57 T20I so far. However, this is not the first time Pakistan cricket player is in the headlines for wrong reasons, in 2016, then Pakistan national team coach Waqar Younis had recommended Shehzad and Umar Akmal to be dropped from the squad and prove their performance in the domestic cricket to again make it to the national team.

