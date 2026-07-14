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Home > Sports News > Pakistan Cricket Board Under Fire After Report Claims PCB Charges $25,000 NOC Fee For MLC Players

Pakistan Cricket Board Under Fire After Report Claims PCB Charges $25,000 NOC Fee For MLC Players

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has come under scrutiny after a report claimed it charges Major League Cricket (MLC) franchises a $25,000 No Objection Certificate (NOC) fee for each Pakistani player signed. As per the sources, several MLC franchises are reconsidering signing Pakistan players because of the additional financial burden and uncertainty surrounding NOC approvals.

MLC Franchises Make Shocking Revelation, PCB Charges $25,000 To Issue NOCs
MLC Franchises Make Shocking Revelation, PCB Charges $25,000 To Issue NOCs

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 14:43 IST

MLC Franchises Make Shocking Revelation: Several Major League Cricket (MLC) franchises have reportedly expressed surprise over the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) policy of charging USD 25,000 for issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to Pakistani players participating in overseas franchise leagues. The fee has sparked widespread debate within the cricketing fraternity, with franchises questioning the additional financial burden of signing Pakistan players.

According to reports, MLC teams were informed that they would have to pay the PCB directly in order to secure the availability of Pakistan cricketers for the tournament. The development has generated strong reactions, especially as most other cricket boards issue NOCs without imposing such charges on franchises.

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Why Is the PCB Charging $25,000 for NOCs?

The PCB has defended the move by stating that Pakistani players are valuable assets and their participation in overseas franchise leagues should generate revenue for Pakistan cricket. The board believes the fee reflects the commercial value of its centrally contracted and domestic players while also helping support cricketing infrastructure in the country.

MLC Franchises Left Surprised

Reports suggest several Major League Cricket franchises were caught off guard after learning about the mandatory USD 25,000 NOC charge. The additional expense reportedly complicated negotiations involving Pakistan players, with franchise officials questioning why they were required to pay a fee that is generally not levied by other national cricket boards.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Backs the Decision

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has reportedly supported the policy, maintaining that overseas leagues benefit significantly from the participation of Pakistan’s top cricketers. He believes the board is justified in receiving compensation when its players are released for foreign franchise competitions.

Could the Policy Affect Pakistani Players?

The introduction of the NOC fee could influence how overseas franchises approach the recruitment of Pakistan players in future leagues. While elite stars are still expected to attract strong interest, franchises may become more cautious when considering additional financial commitments beyond player salaries.

Growing Debate Across Franchise Cricket

The PCB’s decision has reignited discussions over player availability, international scheduling and the relationship between national boards and franchise leagues. With tournaments around the world continuing to expand, the issue of NOC policies and associated costs is likely to remain a key talking point in global cricket.

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Pakistan Cricket Board Under Fire After Report Claims PCB Charges $25,000 NOC Fee For MLC Players
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Pakistan Cricket Board Under Fire After Report Claims PCB Charges $25,000 NOC Fee For MLC Players

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Pakistan Cricket Board Under Fire After Report Claims PCB Charges $25,000 NOC Fee For MLC Players
Pakistan Cricket Board Under Fire After Report Claims PCB Charges $25,000 NOC Fee For MLC Players
Pakistan Cricket Board Under Fire After Report Claims PCB Charges $25,000 NOC Fee For MLC Players
Pakistan Cricket Board Under Fire After Report Claims PCB Charges $25,000 NOC Fee For MLC Players

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