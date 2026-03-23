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Home > Sports News > PSL 2026 Trolled as ‘Petrol Shortage League’: Iceland Cricket Mocks PCB as Fuel Crisis, Empty Stadiums Spark Online Storm

PSL 2026 Trolled as ‘Petrol Shortage League’: Iceland Cricket Mocks PCB as Fuel Crisis, Empty Stadiums Spark Online Storm

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi faces intense criticism after announcing that PSL 2026 will be held without crowds in Karachi and Lahore due to a national fuel crisis. Iceland Cricket’s "Petrol Shortage League" jab has gone viral as fans react to the cancellation of the opening ceremony and venue shifts.

Mohsin Naqvi addressing the press. (Photo: X/@RayhamUnplugged)
Mohsin Naqvi addressing the press. (Photo: X/@RayhamUnplugged)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: March 23, 2026 10:54:08 IST

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PSL 2026 Trolled as ‘Petrol Shortage League’: Iceland Cricket Mocks PCB as Fuel Crisis, Empty Stadiums Spark Online Storm

PSL 2026: Ever since Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi announced the schedule of its flagship T20 league (PSL 2026), the decision to host it in two cities (Karachi and Lahore) with no crowds has met with immense criticism. As per Naqvi, the idea to host it without any crowds is due to the prevailing fuel crisis and the ongoing tensions in West Asia. 

Iceland Cricket handle on ‘X’, which is known for its witty take around the game, took an opportunity to take a swipe at the PSL scheduling.

“The PSL is coming up and that is very exciting for many millions of cricket fans. We have always wondered what PSL stands for and it turns out it means Petrol Shortage League,” the post on X read.

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As soon as the post dropped on X, cricket fans joined in to poke fun at PCB and its tactics.

Don’t Know How Long This War Will Last: Naqvi

Naqvi, in his address to the media, stated that due to the fuel crisis, the Prime Minister has urged people to limit movement, with measures like school closures, work-from-home arrangements, and extended Eid holidays, while the duration of the ongoing war remains uncertain.

“The Prime Minister requested all of Pakistan to restrict their movements because of the fuel crisis. We closed schools and instituted work from home and increased the number of Eid holidays. We don’t know how long this war will last,” Naqvi said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Naqvi explained that after consulting security agencies, the PSL will proceed as scheduled, but matches will be held without spectators due to the ongoing crisis, making the cancellation of the opening ceremony necessary.

“Looking at all of this and after discussions with our security agencies, we decided that the PSL would continue as per the original schedule. But we can’t ask people to restrict their movements and then have 30,000 people in stadiums every day. We decided that as long as this crisis is ongoing, we will not have crowds at matches. This was a difficult decision, but it needed to be made. The opening ceremony will also be cancelled. Because there are no crowds anyway, there was no reason to go to those cities. And we have to restrict our movements so resources are not wasted,” he added.

The PSL is set to begin on 26 March, with the final on 3 May.

Also Read: Watch: Lionel Messi Scores ‘901st’ Career Goal Inter Miami Sink New York City By 3-2

with inputs from agency

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Tags: Mohsin Naqvipakistan cricketPakistan national cricket teamPSL 2026 NewsWest Asia tensions

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PSL 2026 Trolled as ‘Petrol Shortage League’: Iceland Cricket Mocks PCB as Fuel Crisis, Empty Stadiums Spark Online Storm

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PSL 2026 Trolled as ‘Petrol Shortage League’: Iceland Cricket Mocks PCB as Fuel Crisis, Empty Stadiums Spark Online Storm

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PSL 2026 Trolled as ‘Petrol Shortage League’: Iceland Cricket Mocks PCB as Fuel Crisis, Empty Stadiums Spark Online Storm
PSL 2026 Trolled as ‘Petrol Shortage League’: Iceland Cricket Mocks PCB as Fuel Crisis, Empty Stadiums Spark Online Storm
PSL 2026 Trolled as ‘Petrol Shortage League’: Iceland Cricket Mocks PCB as Fuel Crisis, Empty Stadiums Spark Online Storm
PSL 2026 Trolled as ‘Petrol Shortage League’: Iceland Cricket Mocks PCB as Fuel Crisis, Empty Stadiums Spark Online Storm

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