Pakistan opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq has accepted his mistake and apologized over multiple affairs controversy to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said reports.

Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan’s opening batsman and nephew of legendary cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq, who was recently surrounded by controversies after his WhatsApp chats went viral with several girls, apologized on Tuesday. The 23-year-old cricketer admitted his mistake and apologized to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and said it was his mistake. PCB Managing Director, Wasim Khan told media that matter got out of hand due to misunderstandings.

Khan added PCB has made it clear to the cricketer that, although it’s his personal life, cricket governing body expects its players to behave like a gentleman and show the highest level of discipline.

PCB official added board takes such matters and allegations very seriously and always wants players to showcase the highest standards of responsibility, ethics, and value. No board member likes to comment interfere in any player’s personal life or affairs but being the centrally contracted players and ambassadors of Pakistan cricket, players should stay from such controversies.

“Hopefully we will not see such incidents again,” he added.

Earlier, on July 25, many girls had accused the cricketer of having affairs and cheating on them. The pictures went viral on Twitter, after which, netizens had trolled Imam-ul-Haq and Pakistan cricket board.

Imam is one of the finest batsmen of Pakistan who had struck many runs in the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Although the Men in Green failed to qualify for the semi-final stage at the world championship and ended its run at the 5th spot, Imam had displayed a really good show and impressed the fans with some quality shots.

