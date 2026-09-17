Pakistan Cricketer Mohammad Rizwan Online Betting, Gambling Probe: Lahore High Court Rejects Plea Against NCCIA Questioning

Mohammad Rizwan News: The problems of Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan seem to still be far away from ending after the Lahore High Court dismissed his petition reportedly opposing the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) over its questioning and confiscation of electronic devices. This is a new development in an ongoing investigation that has already shaken Pakistan cricket and led several senior players to be questioned.

Mohmmad Rizwan Approaches Lahore High Court

Rizwan, one of Pakistan’s most seasoned cricketers, took the matter to the Lahore High Court a day after being called in for questioning by the NCCIA. In court, the wicketkeeper-batsman raised concerns on the investigative body’s jurisdiction and the grounds for launching the inquiry after attending the interrogation session this month. But, media speculation implies the judge could not satisfy the demand by Pakistan’s leadership and left it to conduct its investigation freely.

Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq Land in Trouble During ENG vs PAK Tour

This issue surfaced when Pakistan, after a rather difficult tour to England, was left with a few of its players, including opener Imam-ul-Haq and Rizwan, who were among those to be sent back home following the underwhelming display at the Test level. Not long after, both of these cricketers had to appear before the NCCIA at Lahore to be interrogated as per the report, with the probe being a combination of looking at electronic conversations and other types of documents by the inquiring body.

Mohammad Rizwan Accused of Betting And Gambling

This is shocking. Mohammed Rizwan has been accused of betting and gambling by Pakistani NCCIA — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) September 17, 2026







Different sources have cited the investigation into the dressing-room leaks allegations as the reason behind it and also possibly misconduct among Pakistan team members. Some media have also alleged that the investigations involved a review of financial transactions and scrutiny of betting and gambling allegations. Yet, no findings have yet been made public by the authorities that would prove Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq have done anything wrong.

According to the latest reports, the players have been going for forensic checks on their mobile phones continuously. The first inspections reportedly found no substantial evidence against Rizwan and Imam, but the inquiry is still ongoing. It is said that the PCB will decide whether to take any disciplinary action after receiving the NCCIA’s final forensic report.

PCB Yet To Make Decision on Mohammad Rizwan And Imam-ul-Haq

The PCB has consistently claimed that any decisions related to the players will be made only after the investigation has come to an end. A report suggests that the board is very keen on the matter and will possibly decide how to proceed once the forensic tests and results from the NCCIA are handed over.

As for Rizwan, the most recent judgment in court has added another dimension of uncertainty just when Pakistani cricket is under scrutiny. The seasoned player has not yet been officially charged with any crime, but investigations and court cases involving him have kept the news flowing and public attention glued to him.

Also Read: IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His India Comeback on Home Soil? Check Predicted Playing XIs