Sunday, March 16, 2025
Live Tv
  Pakistan Crumble To 91 All Out As New Zealand Secure Dominant Nine-Wicket Win In 1st T20I

Pakistan Crumble To 91 All Out As New Zealand Secure Dominant Nine-Wicket Win In 1st T20I

Pakistan team registered their lowest-ever T20 score on Kiwi soil, being unable to put up any sort of fight against a comparatively inexperienced Kiwi unit led by Michael Bracewell.

Pakistan Crumble To 91 All Out As New Zealand Secure Dominant Nine-Wicket Win In 1st T20I


Pakistan’s misfortunes in white-ball cricket continued as they were handed a nine-wicket humiliation at the hands of New Zealand in the opening T20I of the five-match series at Hagley Oval on Sunday. Pakistan team registered their lowest-ever T20 score on Kiwi soil, being unable to put up any sort of fight against a comparatively inexperienced Kiwi unit led by Michael Bracewell.

New Zealand’s Pacers Wreck Pakistan’s Batting Order

Deciding to bat first upon losing the toss, Pakistan got into early strife within the opening five overs, slipping to an astonishing 11-4 at the hands of giant paceman Kyle Jamieson (3/8), who made destruction with the fresh ball. Jacob Duffy (4/14) mopped up the tail for his partner at the opening as Pakistan lasted merely 18.4 overs in getting bowled out for 91—below their lowest vs. New Zealand in the shortest format, also their fifth-lowest ever overall in T20Is.

Pakistan’s woes were there from the beginning. Stand-in skipper Salman Agha (18) and Khushdil Shah (32 off 30, 3 sixes) were the lone batters who provided some resistance, sharing a short 46-run fifth-wicket stand. But after that partnership was dismissed, the remaining batting lineup collapsed, with Jahandad Khan (17) being the sole other batter to reach double figures.

Seifert, Allen Make Easy Work of the Chase

Bowing to defend just 92, Pakistan’s bowlers were never in it. New Zealand’s free-wheeling opener Tim Seifert (44 from 29) made light of the target, hitting seven boundaries and a six to leave the hosts in the driver’s seat. His fellow opener Finn Allen (29)* played carefully as opposed to his normal aggressive manner, while Tim Robinson (18)* rode out the chase.

New Zealand finished the game in a mere 10.1 overs, coasting to 92-1 and securing an emphatic win with 59 balls remaining—one of their biggest win margins in recent T20I cricket.

Pakistan’s Struggles Continues

The humiliating defeat occurs barely weeks since Pakistan’s failure at the Champions Trophy 2025, which saw them exiting early in the group stage. The decision to replace veteran players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan with a new crop of youngsters has proved catastrophic, highlighting the vulnerabilities of the team under seaming conditions.
After the game, captain Salman Agha conceded that the team had been unable to acclimatize to the conditions.

“It was clearly challenging, they were bowling in the right spots with seam and swing. But we didn’t bat to the level,” he said. “Always in New Zealand, the new ball does something, and we have the bowlers who can do that too. We need to recharge quickly for the second match.”

Pakistan’s backs against the wall, they now need to regroup ahead of the second T20I in Dunedin on Tuesday. New Zealand, however, will seek to carry this momentum and further consolidate their hold on the series.

