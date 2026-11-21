Pakistan Drop Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq in Major Central Contracts Shake-Up: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made significant changes to its central contracts list for the 2026-27 season, dropping senior players Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq as part of a major restructuring exercise. Former Test captain Shan Masood and opener Saim Ayub have also missed out, alongside Abdullah Shafique, Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Haris and Khurram Shehzad. The decision comes as Pakistan look to move towards a new generation of cricketers under head coach Mike Hesson.

Pakistan Drop Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq From Central Contracts

Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq are among the biggest names to be excluded from Pakistan’s central contracts list for the 2026-27 season. The PCB has also decided to leave out former Test captain Shan Masood and young opener Saim Ayub as part of its latest squad restructuring.

Abdullah Shafique, Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Haris and Khurram Shehzad have also failed to retain their central contracts. A recent report suggested that Rizwan and Imam were unlikely to feature in the new list after being sent home midway through Pakistan’s England tour. Head coach Mike Hesson is reportedly keen to provide greater opportunities to younger players as the team prepares for its upcoming international assignments.

PCB Introduces New Format-Based Central Contracts System

The Pakistan Cricket Board has moved away from its previous category-based contract structure and introduced a format-specific model for the 2026-27 season. Under the revised system, players will receive contracts based on the formats in which they are considered part of Pakistan’s plans.

Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha have been awarded contracts covering Test and ODI cricket. Meanwhile, four players have received Test-only contracts, while six cricketers have been included in the ODI and T20I category. The T20I-only group features seven players, reflecting Pakistan’s efforts to build separate squads for different formats.

The PCB has also introduced a development contract category to recognise emerging talent, with several young cricketers, including players from the country’s Under-19 setup, receiving opportunities.

Why Were Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq Dropped?

The exclusion of Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq is part of a broader restructuring exercise by the PCB. Both players were reportedly sent back midway through Pakistan’s England tour, and their omission from the new contracts list had been anticipated following reports about the board’s plans.

With Mike Hesson looking to build a younger and more competitive Pakistan side, the latest decisions indicate a shift in the team’s long-term approach. The PCB has also chosen to distribute contracts according to individual formats rather than following its earlier system.

Pakistan Cricket Board Central Contracts 2026-27: Validity

Pakistan’s new central contracts will cover the period from July 2026 to June 2027. The national players had been without fresh central contracts since June, when their previous agreements expired. The latest announcement brings an end to that period and establishes a new structure for the upcoming international season.

Pakistan Central Contracts 2026-27: Full List

Test and ODI Contracts: Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha.

Test Contracts: Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel.

ODI and T20I Contracts: Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

T20I Contracts: Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Usman Tariq.

Development Contracts: Abdul Samad, Abdullah Fazal, Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Farhan Yousaf, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Saad Masood, Sameer Minhas, Saqib Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyan Moqim, Ubaid Shah.

Pakistan Central Contracts 2026-27: Players Dropped

Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Haris and Khurram Shehzad are among the notable players who have been left out of Pakistan’s latest central contracts list.