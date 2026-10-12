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Home > Sports News > Pakistan Emergency: PCB Shifts President’s Trophy Matches From Peshawar and Abbottabad Amid Political Unrest

Pakistan Emergency: PCB Shifts President’s Trophy Matches From Peshawar and Abbottabad Amid Political Unrest

Pakistan Emergency: PCB has relocated President’s Trophy Grade 1 matches from Peshawar and Abbottabad to Sheikhupura and Lahore following political unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The final round has also been postponed by a day, with matches now beginning October 19.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 12:42 IST

Pakistan Emergency: In the midst of the political unrest following Pakistan’s federal government’s declaration of an emergency in the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has relocated the current first-class President’s Trophy Grade 1 matches from Peshawar and Abbottabad to locations in Sheikhupura and Lahore, according to reports.

This is not the first time this year, that the PCB had to make changes in their scheduling. Earlier this year, the cricket board had to host Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in front of no crowd due to shortage of fuel supplies in the country.

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Pakistan Emergency: Turmoil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The move comes after Islamabad imposed a state of emergency and governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which was under PTI rule.

The emergency was announced after presidential approval of recommendations submitted by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s federal cabinet.

PCB Shifts President’s Trophy Matches From Peshawar and Abbottabad

This season’s President’s Trophy matches have been held across four cities, with Islamabad and Rawalpindi being the other two venues.

Matches in Islamabad and Rawalpindi will continue as scheduled, with the sixth round beginning on Monday. However, fixtures originally scheduled at Imran Khan Stadium in Peshawar and Abbottabad Cricket Stadium have been moved to new venues from October 14. 

Sheikhupura and Lahore Added as Hosts to President’s Trophy Matches

Ghani will face Hyderabad Kingsmen Academy at Rana Naveed Academy in Sheikhupura, while Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited will take on Oil and Gas Development Company Limited at LCCA Ground, adjacent to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The current round is the penultimate round of the league stage. According to reports, LCCA Ground will also host the final-round match between Markhor IT Solutions and Pakistan TV, while Hyderabad Kingsmen Academy will face State Bank of Pakistan at the National Cricket Ground in Islamabad. The Diamond Club ground is the other venue being used in the city.

The final round of matches has been postponed by a day and will now begin on October 19. 

Also Read: Tilak Varma Creates This T20I Record For India, Joins Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In Elite List

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Pakistan Emergency: PCB Shifts President’s Trophy Matches From Peshawar and Abbottabad Amid Political Unrest
Tags: Pakistan Cricket BoardPakistan emergencyPCBPresidents Trophy 2026

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Pakistan Emergency: PCB Shifts President’s Trophy Matches From Peshawar and Abbottabad Amid Political Unrest

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Pakistan Emergency: PCB Shifts President’s Trophy Matches From Peshawar and Abbottabad Amid Political Unrest

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Pakistan Emergency: PCB Shifts President’s Trophy Matches From Peshawar and Abbottabad Amid Political Unrest
Pakistan Emergency: PCB Shifts President’s Trophy Matches From Peshawar and Abbottabad Amid Political Unrest
Pakistan Emergency: PCB Shifts President’s Trophy Matches From Peshawar and Abbottabad Amid Political Unrest
Pakistan Emergency: PCB Shifts President’s Trophy Matches From Peshawar and Abbottabad Amid Political Unrest
Pakistan Emergency: PCB Shifts President’s Trophy Matches From Peshawar and Abbottabad Amid Political Unrest

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