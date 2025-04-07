Pakistan Gets Back-To-Back Penalties In 10 Days By ICC For Slow Over Rates After ODI Whitewash In New Zealand

In the April 5 ODI at Bay Oval, Pakistan were one over short despite time allowances, leading the ICC to fine each player 5% of their match fee under Article 2.22 of the Code of Conduct.

Pakistan cricket’s downward spiral continues as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has penalised the team for the third consecutive time in just ten days for maintaining a slow over rate during their recent ODI series against New Zealand. The series not only ended in a humiliating 0-3 whitewash, but also triggered multiple disciplinary actions against Mohammad Rizwan’s side, amplifying the scrutiny on Pakistan’s performance and professionalism on the field.

What Happened?

In the third and final ODI held on April 5 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Pakistan were found to be one over short of the required quota despite time allowances. Consequently, the ICC imposed a five per cent fine on each player’s match fee under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which deals with minimum over-rate offences.

The ruling came after match referee Jeff Crowe acted on the report submitted by on-field umpires Chris Brown and Paul Reiffel, along with third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Wayne Knights. Since skipper Mohammad Rizwan accepted the sanction, no formal hearing was required.

A Pattern of Repeated Violations

This marks the third such violation by the team in the series:

1st ODI (March 29 in Napier): Pakistan fell short by two overs and were fined 10 per cent of their match fees.



2nd ODI (April 2): Another slow over rate offence led to additional fines.



3rd ODI (April 5): One over short, resulting in a five per cent deduction.



Repeated infractions in a single series reflect not just poor planning but also a failure to learn and adapt, raising concerns about on-field leadership and time management.

Disastrous Tour for Pakistan

The slow over-rate sanctions only add to the misery of a tour that saw Pakistan thoroughly outclassed by New Zealand. After a 4-1 loss in the T20I series, hopes were high that the team would bounce back in the ODIs. Instead, they endured three crushing defeats:

1st ODI: Lost by 73 runs



2nd ODI: Lost by 84 runs



3rd ODI: Lost by 43 runs

In the final ODI, New Zealand posted 264/8 in 42 overs, powered by half-centuries from Michael Bracewell and Rhys Mariu. Pakistan’s chase never gained momentum as pacer Ben Sears bagged his second consecutive five-wicket haul, bowling out the visitors for 221.

The result meant Pakistan suffered their sixth straight ODI defeat against New Zealand, compounding their problems after their group-stage exit from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Off-Field Drama: Crowd Trouble at Bay Oval

The match wasn’t free from controversy either. In a rare display of aggression, Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah appeared to confront a section of the crowd during the game. Videos circulating online showed security personnel intervening as Shah tried to climb over the boundary fence.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) later clarified that two Afghan-origin spectators had hurled verbal abuse in Pashto, triggering the incident. The offenders were escorted out by ground staff. The episode added a layer of emotional strain to an already frustrating tour for the Pakistani team.

What Is the ICC’s Slow Over Rate Rule?

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, a team is expected to bowl a set number of overs within the stipulated time. For every over short, the players are fined five per cent of their match fees. Repeated offences in a short span can also lead to further consequences, including captaincy suspensions for persistent offenders.

With the PSL 2025 beginning April 11, Pakistan’s players will now aim to regroup and regain form in the domestic T20 league. However, the team management, led by Rizwan and the PCB, will be under immense pressure to address the multiple on-field and disciplinary issues that have tarnished the team’s image over the past month.

