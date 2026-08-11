Pakistan Greens vs Pakistan Whites, National Champions Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch?

Pakistan will continue their preparations for the 2027 World Cup with the National Champions Cup 2026, set to be played in the 50-over format. The week-long tournament will kick start from August 11 as Pakistan Greens face the Pakistan Whites at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Both sides have a promising group of players, with Whites set to be captained by Shadab Khan, while Saim Ayub will lead the Greens. As far as the Greens go, they have the likes of Shadab, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Sameer Minhas of international quality. The Whites possess an equally experienced group of players, consisting of Ayub, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir among others.

Pakistan National Champions Cup 2026: Squads for Pakistan Greens and Pakistan Whites

Pakistan Greens: Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Farhan Yousuf, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saad Baig (wk) and Sameer Minhas.

Pakistan Whites: Saim Ayub (c), Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohsin Riaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khan (wk)

Pakistan National Champions Cup 2026: When And Where to watch in India?

There exists no television broadcast or standard TV channels for the tournament in India. Fans in India can catch the action on the official PCB YouTube Channel.

Pakistan National Champions Cup 2026: When And Where to watch in India?

In Pakistan, fans can catch the action live on television on PTV Sports. When it comes to mobile and onlie streaming in the country, fans can broadcast the matches on Tamasha or Tapmad. The match begins at 3:00 PM Local time.

Shaheen Shah Afridi looking at a wider pool of players through Pakistan National Champions Cup 2026

During a presser attended by Shaheen Shah Afridi, who will lead Pakistan Gold, assured that all the players will try to put in good performances to put themselves in the reckoning for the 2027 World Cup. He said, as quoted by Geo News:

“Whenever we go to a World Cup, we face a lot of injuries. In case there are any injuries before the World Cup, we will already have players available. The tournament pool will make it easier for us to find replacements. This tournament will give everyone an opportunity to play according to their respective positions. All the players will try to put in good performances. As I said, our focus is on the World Cup. Besides individual performances, the performances and fitness of other players will also be assessed. It will also be very important in terms of the cricket we will play in the coming days.”

The teams will compete in a single round-robin format, with top two sides at the end of the league stage slated to compete in the final.