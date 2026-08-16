Pakistan Hockey Team Forgets Penalty Corner Gear: Captain Abu Bakar Mahmood Reprimanded in FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Loss to England

Pakistan had a really poor opening to the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 as a 1-4 loss to England in a Pool D game at Amstelveen came their way. Beyond that, a strange error happened during the game that resulted in the Pakistani captain, Abu Bakar Mahmood, getting an official reprimand from the referee. A great sportsman from the past, Salman Akbar, was shocked at the event. The event happened 17 minutes into the game, just after England had led 1-0 and Pakistan were in a rush to gather their penalty-corner safety equipment.

Hockey World Cup 2026: Pakistan Captain Receives Green Card







From Akbar’s Twitter post, the reason for the delay is that members of the squad had left their kits behind in the shower room. A footballer was actually captured running down the corridor trying to get the gear. The ex-Leading Player was taken aback by the poor level of professionalism and coordination at the time when they were playing in the greatest match of the World Cup and said such behavior was “another embarrassing achievement”.

Apart from the delay, Bakar got a yellow card from the officials after his penalty kick and also did not participate in the match since they had him suspended with a time penalty of two minutes. Taking to X, Salman Akbar wrote: “Wow. Another unwanted record from Pakistan hockey. In the opening match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 against England, Pakistan reportedly forgot the penalty corner protective gear in the changing room. As a result, the captain received the green card.”

Pakistan’s Pool D in Focus After Loss Against England

India, the top group D teams, initiated the campaign with the victory. By defeating Wales, who were rated lower, they secured the win 3-1. Harmanpreet Singh, India’s skipper, struck a double from the penalty corner, and it was Sanjay who scored the second goal through a set-piece.

In their next fixtures, the Indian team is expected to be quite a bit challenged by England, a side from Europe. Meanwhile, the other Pool D side, Pakistan, is going to clash against Wales and will be looking forward to claiming their first victory in the tournament. Before the World Cup, India and England were rivals during the London leg of the Pro League, a tightly contested match. England was runners-up to Belgium, and India got 8th place among nine teams. Since both India and England will strive to come in the top two of Pool D, their fight might influence heavily which team they meet in the semi-final.

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