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Home > Sports News > Pakistan Hockey Team Forgets Penalty Corner Gear: Captain Abu Bakar Mahmood Reprimanded in FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Loss to England

Pakistan Hockey Team Forgets Penalty Corner Gear: Captain Abu Bakar Mahmood Reprimanded in FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Loss to England

Pakistan endured a disappointing start to the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, losing 4-1 to England. Captain Abu Bakar Mahmood received a green card after a bizarre delay caused by forgotten penalty corner protective gear, drawing criticism from former goalkeeper Salman Akbar.

Pakistan hockey captain received a green card after he had to run to bring protective gear from the dressing room. Image Credit: X
Pakistan hockey captain received a green card after he had to run to bring protective gear from the dressing room. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 14:34 IST

Pakistan had a really poor opening to the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 as a 1-4 loss to England in a Pool D game at Amstelveen came their way. Beyond that, a strange error happened during the game that resulted in the Pakistani captain, Abu Bakar Mahmood, getting an official reprimand from the referee. A great sportsman from the past, Salman Akbar, was shocked at the event. The event happened 17 minutes into the game, just after England had led 1-0 and Pakistan were in a rush to gather their penalty-corner safety equipment.

Hockey World Cup 2026: Pakistan Captain Receives Green Card



From Akbar’s Twitter post, the reason for the delay is that members of the squad had left their kits behind in the shower room. A footballer was actually captured running down the corridor trying to get the gear. The ex-Leading Player was taken aback by the poor level of professionalism and coordination at the time when they were playing in the greatest match of the World Cup and said such behavior was “another embarrassing achievement”.

Apart from the delay, Bakar got a yellow card from the officials after his penalty kick and also did not participate in the match since they had him suspended with a time penalty of two minutes. Taking to X, Salman Akbar wrote: “Wow. Another unwanted record from Pakistan hockey. In the opening match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 against England, Pakistan reportedly forgot the penalty corner protective gear in the changing room. As a result, the captain received the green card.”

Pakistan’s Pool D in Focus After Loss Against England

India, the top group D teams, initiated the campaign with the victory. By defeating Wales, who were rated lower, they secured the win 3-1. Harmanpreet Singh, India’s skipper, struck a double from the penalty corner, and it was Sanjay who scored the second goal through a set-piece.

In their next fixtures, the Indian team is expected to be quite a bit challenged by England, a side from Europe. Meanwhile, the other Pool D side, Pakistan, is going to clash against Wales and will be looking forward to claiming their first victory in the tournament. Before the World Cup, India and England were rivals during the London leg of the Pro League, a tightly contested match. England was runners-up to Belgium, and India got 8th place among nine teams. Since both India and England will strive to come in the top two of Pool D, their fight might influence heavily which team they meet in the semi-final.

Also Read: AUS vs BAN: Bangladesh Make History in Australia, Overtake India, Pakistan And Sri Lanka to Set Unique Asian Test Record

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Pakistan Hockey Team Forgets Penalty Corner Gear: Captain Abu Bakar Mahmood Reprimanded in FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Loss to England
Tags: Abu Bakar MahmoodHockey World Cup 2026Pakistan Hockey ControversyPakistan Hockey TeamPakistan vs England HockeySalman Akbar

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Pakistan Hockey Team Forgets Penalty Corner Gear: Captain Abu Bakar Mahmood Reprimanded in FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Loss to England
Pakistan Hockey Team Forgets Penalty Corner Gear: Captain Abu Bakar Mahmood Reprimanded in FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Loss to England
Pakistan Hockey Team Forgets Penalty Corner Gear: Captain Abu Bakar Mahmood Reprimanded in FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Loss to England
Pakistan Hockey Team Forgets Penalty Corner Gear: Captain Abu Bakar Mahmood Reprimanded in FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Loss to England

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