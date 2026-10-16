Pakistan ODI Tri-Series 2026: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

With the 2027 World Cup nearly a year away, Pakistan will host Sri Lanka and England for a high-profile ODI tri-series from October 18 to 31. It will be the second ODI tri-series that the sub-continent nation hosts, having staged one in early 2025, with South Africa and New Zealand participating before the Champions Trophy that year.

While Pakistan should start as favourites, England come with a strong form in 50-overs cricket, of late, beating Sri Lanka away and home in the format along with defeating Shubman Gill-led India in their home summer. Despite missing the likes of Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer, the Englishmen look a well-drilled side under Harry Brook. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have plenty of work to do, given their recent results in the format and may look up to this tri-series to turn a corner.

England’s visit to Pakistan also beckons history as they will play their first ODI series in the sub-continent nation since 2005.

Pakistan ODI tri-series 2026 Schedule

Date Fixture Venue Time October 18, 2026 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Rawalpindi 1:30 PM IST October 20, 2026 Pakistan vs England Rawalpindi 1:30 PM IST October 22, 2026 Sri Lanka vs England Rawalpindi 1:30 PM IST October 25, 2026 Pakistan vs England Lahore 1:30 PM IST October 27, 2026 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Lahore 1:30 PM IST October 29, 2026 Sri Lanka vs England Lahore 1:30 PM IST October 31, 2026 Final Lahore 1:30 PM IST

Pakistan ODI tri-series 2026 Squads

Pakistan Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Moqim.

England Squad: Harry Brook (c), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Sahan Arachchige, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachindu Colombage, Avishka Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage.

When And Where to watch the 2026 tri-series involving Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England in India?

The television telecast of the tri-series is available on Sony Sports in India, while fans can stream it live on Sony LIV app and website.