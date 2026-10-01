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Home > Sports News > Pakistan ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Full Fixtures, Venues, Match Dates, Timings and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Full Fixtures, Venues, Match Dates, Timings and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Pakistan will begin their ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 campaign against Afghanistan in Tshwane, South Africa, on Friday, October 8. The 14-team tournament will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, with Pakistan placed in Group A alongside Australia, India, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A. Here are all the details, including Pakistan's full fixtures, venues, match dates, timings and live streaming details.

Pakistan ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Full Fixtures, Venues, Match Dates, Timings and Live Streaming Details
Pakistan ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Full Fixtures, Venues, Match Dates, Timings and Live Streaming Details

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 23:22 IST

Pakistan ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Pakistan will begin their ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2027 campaign against Afghanistan in Tshwane, South Africa, on Friday, October 8. The 14-team tournament will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, with Pakistan placed in Group A alongside Australia, India, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A. Here are all the details, including Pakistan’s full fixtures, venues, match dates, timings and live streaming details.

Pakistan ODI World Cup 2027 Group Stage Fixtures

  • Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Friday, October 8, 2027 – Tshwane (Pretoria), South Africa – 10:00 AM SAST / 1:30 PM IST / 1:00 PM PKT
  • India vs Pakistan: Sunday, October 10, 2027 – Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa – 10:00 AM SAST / 1:30 PM IST / 1:00 PM PKT
  • Pakistan vs Qualifier A: Friday, October 15, 2027 – Bloemfontein, South Africa – 10:00 AM SAST / 1:30 PM IST / 1:00 PM PKT
  • Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Tuesday, October 19, 2027 – Harare, Zimbabwe – 10:00 AM SAST / 1:30 PM IST / 1:00 PM PKT
  • Australia vs Pakistan: Friday, October 22, 2027 – Paarl, South Africa – 10:00 AM SAST / 1:30 PM IST / 1:00 PM PKT

Pakistan ODI World Cup 2027 Match Timings

Pakistan’s group-stage matches are scheduled as day games, with the fixtures beginning at 10:00 AM local time in South Africa, which corresponds to 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and 1:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PKT).

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Where to Watch Pakistan ODI World Cup 2027 Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch Pakistan’s ODI World Cup 2027 matches live on the Star Sports Network. In Pakistan, the matches will be broadcast live on PTV and A-Sports.

How to Watch Pakistan ODI World Cup 2027 Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch Pakistan’s ODI World Cup 2027 matches live on the JioHotstar App. Viewers in Pakistan can follow the tournament through the available broadcast and streaming platforms associated with PTV and A-Sports.

Pakistan ODI World Cup 2027 Group and Tournament Details

  • Group: Group A
  • Group A Teams: India, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A
  • Tournament Hosts: South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia
  • Group Stage: October 7 to October 24, 2027
  • Super 7 Stage: October 25 to November 14, 2027
  • Semi-Finals: November 17 and 18, 2027
  • Final: November 21, 2027

Pakistan’s Potential Super 7 Fixtures

Pakistan have been pre-seeded as A3 for the Super 7 stage. If they qualify for the next round, their scheduled Super 7 fixtures are against New Zealand on October 26 in Gqeberha, England on October 30 in Victoria Falls, South Africa on November 3 in Durban, India on November 7 in Cape Town, Sri Lanka on November 10 in Bloemfontein and Australia on November 13 in Bloemfontein. These fixtures are subject to Pakistan and the respective opponents qualifying for the Super 7 stage.

Pakistan ODI World Cup 2027 Road to the Final

The top three teams from each group, along with the highest-ranked fourth-placed team across the two groups, will advance to the Super 7 stage. The top four teams from the Super 7 standings will then qualify for the semi-finals. The first semi-final will be played in Cape Town on November 17, the second semi-final in Tshwane on November 18, while the World Cup final will be held at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on November 21, 2027.

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Pakistan ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Full Fixtures, Venues, Match Dates, Timings and Live Streaming Details
Tags: ODI World Cup 2027

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Pakistan ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Full Fixtures, Venues, Match Dates, Timings and Live Streaming Details
Pakistan ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Full Fixtures, Venues, Match Dates, Timings and Live Streaming Details
Pakistan ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Full Fixtures, Venues, Match Dates, Timings and Live Streaming Details
Pakistan ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Full Fixtures, Venues, Match Dates, Timings and Live Streaming Details
Pakistan ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Full Fixtures, Venues, Match Dates, Timings and Live Streaming Details

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