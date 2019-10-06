Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain became the youngest bowler to take a hat-trick in T20I. He achieved the feat while playing against Sri Lanka in Lahore on Saturday.

Mohammad Hasnain, 19 years and 183 days old Pakistan pacer became the youngest player to claim a hat-trick in the Twenty20 internationals. While playing against Sri Lanka in the in the 1st T20I in the three-match series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, Dasun Shanaka (17), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (32), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (32) was dismissed by Hasnain off successive deliveries to reach the landmark.

Hasnain was playing only his 2nd Twenty20 international on Saturday in Lahore. The 19-year-old Pakistan pacer had struggled in his first 3 overs and leaked 37 runs but ended up his spell with taking successive three wickets for his team. He was quite expensive in his first two overs but came back strong in his third over when he bowled a fierce yorker to Banuka Rajapaksha to remove him on the final ball of the 16th over. He came back to bowl in the 19th over and picked up two successive wickets in first two balls and ended up with figures of 3-37.

However, Hasnain’s performance could not save Pakistan from facing a loss at home. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 165/5 in 20 overs with the help of Danushka Gunathilaka’s quickfire half-century. In return, Pakistan faced trouble from the very start of their innings as Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Pradeep and Isuru Udana struck early with three wickets. Finally, Pakistan finished their innings after getting bowled out for 101 in 17.4 overs.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App