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Home > Sports News > Pakistan Panthers vs Asian Stars LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch Asian Legends League 2026, PP vs ANS LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Pakistan Panthers vs Asian Stars LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch Asian Legends League 2026, PP vs ANS LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Pakistan Panthers take on Asian Stars in Match 2 of the Asian Legends League 2026 at the Lotus Sports Club Ground in Lusaka, Zambia, on Friday, July 31. The contest promises plenty of excitement as several former Indian and Pakistani cricketers renew one of cricket's biggest rivalries. Both teams will be playing their opening match of the tournament and will be eager to begin their campaign with a victory. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, match timing and more.

Pakistan Panthers vs Asian Stars, Asian Legends League 2026 LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch PP vs ANS LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
Pakistan Panthers vs Asian Stars, Asian Legends League 2026 LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch PP vs ANS LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 12:36 IST

Pakistan Panthers vs Asian Stars LIVE Streaming: Pakistan Panthers take on Asian Stars in Match 2 of the Asian Legends League 2026 at the Lotus Sports Club Ground in Lusaka, Zambia, on Friday, July 31. The contest promises plenty of excitement as several former Indian and Pakistani cricketers renew one of cricket’s biggest rivalries. Both teams will be playing their opening match of the tournament and will be eager to begin their campaign with a victory. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, match timing and more.

Pakistan Panthers vs Asian Stars Match Details

  • Match: Pakistan Panthers vs Asian Stars, Match 2
  • Tournament: Asian Legends League 2026 (Season 2)
  • Date: Friday, July 31, 2026
  • Venue: Lotus Sports Club Ground, Lusaka, Zambia
  • Time: 1:00 PM IST

Where to Watch Pakistan Panthers vs Asian Stars Live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Pakistan Panthers vs Asian Stars Asian Legends League 2026 match live on the Sony Sports Ten 3 channel.

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How to Watch Pakistan Panthers vs Asian Stars Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the Pakistan Panthers vs Asian Stars Asian Legends League 2026 match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Pakistan Panthers vs Asian Stars Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan Panthers Probable XI: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal (wk), Mohammad Hafeez (c), Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Imran Nazir, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal, Mohammad Irfan, Abdur Rehman.

Asian Stars Probable XI: Robin Uthappa (wk), Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Dilshan Munaweera, Angelo Perera, Saurabh Tiwary, Isuru Udana, Bipul Sharma, Ankit Rajpoot, Pawan Suyal, Asela Gunaratne, Raghav Dhawan.

Pakistan Panthers vs Asian Stars Squads

Pakistan Panthers Squad: Sharjeel Khan, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal (wk), Imran Nazir, Sami Aslam, Abdur Rehman, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal, Naved-ul-Hasan, Mohammad Irfan, Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali, Rana Naeem Anwar.

Asian Stars Squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Robin Uthappa (wk), Dilshan Munaweera, Saurabh Tiwary, Farman Ahmed, Angelo Perera, Isuru Udana, Raghav Dhawan, Ankit Rajpoot, Pawan Suyal, Bipul Sharma, Sarul Kanwar, TM Sampath, Asela Gunaratne, Mehran Khan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan.

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Pakistan Panthers vs Asian Stars LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch Asian Legends League 2026, PP vs ANS LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
Tags: Asian Legends League 2026

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Pakistan Panthers vs Asian Stars LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch Asian Legends League 2026, PP vs ANS LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
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Pakistan Panthers vs Asian Stars LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch Asian Legends League 2026, PP vs ANS LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
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