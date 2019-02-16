The president of Cricket Club of India, which is considered the most prestigious clubs in the country, said that the club respects Imran Khan's cricket credentials but at the same time he is also the Prime Minister of Pakistan and that the club is just showing solidarity to India and its security forces.

In the wake of Pulwama terror attack that consumed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, Cricket Club of India (CCI) on Saturday covered the portrait of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran at the club’s headquarters in Mumbai. CCI president Premal Udani explained that the decision has been taken in order to show solidarity to Indian security forces. He also added that a detailed board meeting will be held soon to decide whether the portrait should be pulled down permanently or not.

While talking to media, the president of Cricket Club of India, which is considered the most prestigious clubs in the country, said that the club respects Imran Khan’s cricket credentials but at the same time he is also the Prime Minister of Pakistan and that the club is just showing solidarity to India and its security forces.

He went on to add that Imran Khan’s portrait has been temporarily covered for now but soon a meeting will take place to decide over removing his portrait from CCI permanently. “It’s a weekend and we hope in some days, we will have a detailed board meet and a decision for removal of Imran’s portrait will be taken in that,” said Premal Udani.

Earlier in the day, Upon India’s withdrawal of MFN (Most Favoured Nation) status to Pakistan after the terror attack, basic customs duty on all goods exported from Pakistan to India was raised to 200 per cent with immediate effect.

On Thursday, at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Kashmir’s Pulwama after a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant rammed his SUV loaded with 350 kg of explosives into a CRPF envoy comprising of 78 vehicles and over 2500 personnel.

