Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday took to Twitter to congratulate Indian cricket team for their first ever Test series victory in Australia."Congratulations to Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team for the first ever win by a subcontinent team in a test series in Australia," wrote Imran Khan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday took to Twitter to congratulate Indian cricket team for their first ever Test series victory in Australia.”Congratulations to Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team for the first ever win by a subcontinent team in a test series in Australia,” said Imran Khan. India on Monday became the first country from Asian subcontinent to thump Australia on their soil after a 2-1 Test series victory helmed by Virat Kohli.

Kohli ended India’s 71-year long wait for a Test series win on Australian soil, the scoreline could have been 3-1 had the rain stopped in the last match at Sydney. Indian team was ruthless in its exploit of a weak Australian side. Cheteshwar Pujara became the man of the series having slammed 3 ton in the series and accumulating 521 runs in the series.

Congratulations to Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team for the first ever win by a subcontinent team in a test series in Australia — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 8, 2019

India started their Australian tour with a 3-match T20 series with the first match at Brisbane that placed the hosts on top of the visitors. However, India levelled the series with a power-packed performance at Sydney and drew level the T20 series.

Having suffered a washout in England, the longer format series was the real challenge, however Kohli-led men in white crushed Aussies at Adelaide with a resounding victory. At Perth, the hosts forced the series towards a cliffhanger after a thrilling win. However, the Indian side took an assailable 2-1 lead in the Boxing Day Test match at Melbourne.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More