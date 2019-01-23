South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: At the Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban, during the 2nd ODI between Pakistan and South Africa, Pak skipper Sarfraz Ahmed was caught on the stump mic making alleged racist comments against the South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo.

During the 2nd ODI between Pakistan and South Africa, which was played at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban, Pak skipper and wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed was caught on the stump mic making alleged racist comments against the South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo. Safraz Ahmed made the remarks when he got frustrated with the partnership of all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and Van Der Dussen. According to the reports, Sarfraz Ahmed may land into the legal soup as International Cricket Council (ICC) may take the actions against him.

In the 37th over the chase, Sarfraz was caught on the stump mic saying: “Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?” (Hey black guy, where’s your mother sitting today? What [prayer] have you got her to say for you today?)

ICC Anti-Racism Policy for International Cricket, which was implemented on October 1, 2012, suggests that the ICC and all of its members should not offend, insult, humiliate, intimidate, threaten, disparage, vilify or unlawfully discriminate between persons based on their race, religion, culture, colour, descent, and national or ethnic origin (inappropriate racist conduct).

After the incident commentator Mike Haysman asked his counterpart Ramiz Raja, who ducked the bouncer saying “Difficult really to translate that. It’s a big long sentence”.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More