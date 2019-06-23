Pakistan vs South Africa: Pakistan is locking horns with South Africa at the Lord’s cricket ground in London. The two teams both Pakistan and South Africa have faced several defeats in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 so far. It's intresting to see what will happen in the game.

Pakistan on Sunday is locking horns with South Africa in a crucial match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Lord’s cricket ground in London. Sarfraz Ahmed-led side have faced several defeats in the ongoing World Cup 2019. The team have to win all of their remaining games so that they can grab the place at the semi-final spot. The team have won only a single game against hosts England. Meanwhile, the team have faced three losses and one game had been a washout.

The Faf du Plessis’ side have faced too defeats in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The team is above one position against the Pakistan team.

Here are the squads:

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir

