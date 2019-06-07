Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Highlights: Pakistan on Friday will take on Srilanka in the match 11 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the County Ground in Bristol. The toss has been delayed after rains hit the city. As per reports, the match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan could be witnessed as a 20 over game if rain could not stop up to 4:15. The toss was earlier to be held on 30 minutes before the game but the continuous rain delayed it. Pakistan had claimed victory against England in its second game while as Sri Lanka won against Afghanistan in the second game. Both teams have lost one each so far.
Sri Lanka has never beaten Pakistan in a World Cup encounter. Meanwhile, the team has big issues with their batting as the Angelo Mathews has failed to open his account in the first game.
Pakistan Squad:
Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi.
Sri Lanka Squad:
Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (WK), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeevan Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana.
Highlights
Match called off
The game between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been called off. Both the teams share one point each. Both teams have so far played three matches and have lost one match each.
Outfield still wet
The outfield is still wet which is a concern for the umpires to start the game. The sun is out. But still, the game can be called off. However, the decision to called up the game is still pending.
Umpires taking another inspection
Umpires are taking the second inspection of the field. The umpires after checking the field will take the last call over the match as most of the time of the game has been delayed.
Sarfaraz along with other players testing the ground
Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed along with other Pakistani players have come out in the ground as they are testing the ground. Meanwhile, the weather has improved a lot.
Inspection done
The inspection is done by umpires. The next inspection will be held after some time. The umpires have headed back to the pavilion. If sources are to be believed, there is hardly any chance for today's game.
Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur comes in
Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has come out from the dressing room to have word with the umpires. Reports said that if the game will be washed out, it could prove disastrous to the team.
Umpires inspecting the ground
Umpires are out for inspecting the ground. The groundsman are clearing the outfield. Meanwhile, the weather department has said that there can be hail at around 7 pm in the city.
Rain stops, ground staff on work
The rain has stopped now. The ground staff is busy to clear the pitch. The organizers will take the final call for the game. The continuous rains have delayed today's game.
After rains delay game, the match will be played in 20 over format at 8:49 IST today
The match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be now 20 over at 8:49 IST. The rains have delayed the game. Meanwhile, the organizers have taken the decision to cut the 50 over game into 20 over.
Pakistan will be more comfortable in 20 over format
If this game will be played in 20 over format, Pakistan team will be more comfortable for the game as the team is ranked 1 in the 20 over format. Tune into NewsX for latest updates.
Pakistan's condition in ICC World Cup 2019 similar to World Cup 1992
The World Cup 1992, which was held in Australia, Pakistan's condition in the ICC World Cup 2019 is same. IN 1992, Pakistan had lost its first game West Indies. They had won the second game but their third game was washed out as the third game was declared with no result.
Match may not take place today
The match organizers expected that the game will not take place today as the official time to call up the game was 4:30 pm. The rains have lashed Bristol since afternoon.
Match may get cancelled
The MeT department has issued a warning for the thunderstorms which will cover the whole of Bristol this afternoon. This might be the first match to get abandoned in this World Cup.
Rain continues to fall
The rain has not stopped yet. The two teams are waiting for the toss. If the rain could not stop for half an hour more, both teams will get one point each. Tune into NewsX for latest updates.