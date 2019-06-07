Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Highlights: Due to rains, the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been called off. Both the teams shared one point each for the game. The two teams have so far played three matches and have lost one match each.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Highlights: Pakistan on Friday will take on Srilanka in the match 11 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the County Ground in Bristol. The toss has been delayed after rains hit the city. As per reports, the match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan could be witnessed as a 20 over game if rain could not stop up to 4:15. The toss was earlier to be held on 30 minutes before the game but the continuous rain delayed it. Pakistan had claimed victory against England in its second game while as Sri Lanka won against Afghanistan in the second game. Both teams have lost one each so far.

Sri Lanka has never beaten Pakistan in a World Cup encounter. Meanwhile, the team has big issues with their batting as the Angelo Mathews has failed to open his account in the first game.

Pakistan Squad:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi.

Sri Lanka Squad:

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (WK), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeevan Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana.

Plenty of Pakistan support in Bristol – let's hope they get to see their side in action today!#WeHaveWeWill #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/ccv2XheHeF — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 7, 2019

