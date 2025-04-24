Home
Thursday, April 24, 2025
  Home»
  Sports»
  • Pakistan Super League 2025 Live Streaming Halted In India Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pakistan Super League 2025 Live Streaming Halted In India Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

The move comes amid rising diplomatic tensions, with India also suspending visas for Pakistani nationals and urging Indian citizens to avoid travel to Pakistan.

Pakistan Super League 2025 Live Streaming Halted In India Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pakistan Super League 2025 Live Streaming Halted In India Following Pahalgam Terror Attack


In the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, India has ramped up its response on multiple fronts, including the suspension of Pakistan Super League (PSL) broadcast in the country. Indian streaming platform FanCode has removed all PSL-related content from its website and app.

FanCode, which had been officially streaming PSL 2025 matches in India, pulled down all 13 previously telecast matches from its platform. As of Friday morning, users trying to access PSL content were being redirected to an error page, and shortly after, no trace of PSL matches remained on the site. While FanCode has not issued an official statement, multiple reports confirm that the decision was taken in response to the rising public anger and diplomatic tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pahalgam terror

The attack, which occurred earlier this week, has led to widespread condemnation and heightened security measures across the nation. In response, the Indian government has announced a series of strong diplomatic and administrative actions, including:

  • Revocation of all valid visas issued to Pakistani nationals, including medical visas, effective from April 27.

  • Suspension of visa services for Pakistani citizens.

  • A directive advising all Indian nationals to avoid travel to Pakistan, and asking those already there to return immediately.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement issued on Thursday, clarified that Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave the country before their visas expire, most within 72 hours.

The removal of PSL broadcast is being viewed as part of India’s larger symbolic and strategic response, demonstrating zero tolerance toward terrorism and the need for cultural disengagement under the current circumstances.

Social media had earlier witnessed backlash against FanCode for streaming the PSL while public sentiment was running high post-attack. With this decision, the platform aligns itself with the national sentiment and ongoing diplomatic stand.

Filed under

Pahalgam Terror Attack Pakistan Super League

