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Home > Sports News > Pakistan T20I Cricket Team Set For Major Shake-Up: Salman Ali Agha Sacked, Shaheen Afridi And Haris Rauf Face Axe; Sahibzada Farhan in Captaincy Race

Pakistan T20I Cricket Team Set For Major Shake-Up: Salman Ali Agha Sacked, Shaheen Afridi And Haris Rauf Face Axe; Sahibzada Farhan in Captaincy Race

Pakistan’s T20I setup could be heading for a major overhaul following a disappointing 2026 T20 World Cup campaign, with several big names reportedly facing uncertain futures. The latest reports suggest the Pakistan Cricket Board is considering significant changes to the leadership and squad ahead of the team’s next T20I assignment.

Salman Agha and Shaheen Afridi in frame. Image Credit: X
Salman Agha and Shaheen Afridi in frame. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 17:14 IST

Pakistan Cricket Team: The Pakistan national cricket team is set for another shake-up, this time in the shortest format. It is for the umpteenth time in the last few years that the Pakistani men’s team is set to have a different captain in one of the formats. According to reports, Salman Ali Agha, who led the T20I team in the T20 World Cup earlier this year, is set to be removed from the leadership role. Along with Salman’s axing as captain, there are more changes to be made in the team, especially with the pace attack in focus. 

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf’s names have been mentioned in reports, and the two pacers could be dropped from the squad after the side failed to make it past the Super Eight stage in the World Cup earlier this year. Notably, Pakistan recorded only a single win against a full-member nation in the World Cup, against Sri Lanka. 

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Salman Ali Agha Set to Be Sacked

According to reports, Salman Ali Agha is set to be sacked as the T20I captain. Since the T20 World Cup, the Pakistan T20I team has not played a single game. They were supposed to play in the Asian Games 2026 quarter-final against Malaysia but the match was called off due to rain. 

Salman Agha’s inability to provide much substance as a bowler has rendered him one-dimensional in the side and could result in him getting dropped from the team altogether as well.

Shadab Khan or Sahibzada Farhan: Who Will be Pakistan’s T20I Captain?

With Salman Ali Agha reported to be sacked as the T20I captain, the big question that arises is who will replace him. According to reports, the two names that are front-runners for the role are Shadab Khan and Sahibzada Farhan. However, it seems that Farhan could edge out the all-rounder for the role, given that he is captaining the team at the ongoing Asian Games 2026. 

Farhan was one of the few positives of the Pakistan team at the T20 World Cup thanks to his explosive batting at the top of the order.

Will Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf be Dropped?

The same report mentions that Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf could be dropped from the Pakistan squad. Both pacers have been criticised for their recent performances and have subsequently found themselves out of the squad in other formats. The drop in pace with Shaheen and inaccuracy with Haris have been pointed out as the reasons behind their ineffectiveness in the format. 

Also Read: ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule: When And Where Will ICC-CSA Unveil Fixtures? Date, Time, Live Streaming And Ticket Ballot

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Pakistan T20I Cricket Team Set For Major Shake-Up: Salman Ali Agha Sacked, Shaheen Afridi And Haris Rauf Face Axe; Sahibzada Farhan in Captaincy Race
Tags: Pakistan Cricket Teamsahibzada-farhanSalman Ali AghaShadab Khan

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Pakistan T20I Cricket Team Set For Major Shake-Up: Salman Ali Agha Sacked, Shaheen Afridi And Haris Rauf Face Axe; Sahibzada Farhan in Captaincy Race

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Pakistan T20I Cricket Team Set For Major Shake-Up: Salman Ali Agha Sacked, Shaheen Afridi And Haris Rauf Face Axe; Sahibzada Farhan in Captaincy Race
Pakistan T20I Cricket Team Set For Major Shake-Up: Salman Ali Agha Sacked, Shaheen Afridi And Haris Rauf Face Axe; Sahibzada Farhan in Captaincy Race
Pakistan T20I Cricket Team Set For Major Shake-Up: Salman Ali Agha Sacked, Shaheen Afridi And Haris Rauf Face Axe; Sahibzada Farhan in Captaincy Race
Pakistan T20I Cricket Team Set For Major Shake-Up: Salman Ali Agha Sacked, Shaheen Afridi And Haris Rauf Face Axe; Sahibzada Farhan in Captaincy Race
Pakistan T20I Cricket Team Set For Major Shake-Up: Salman Ali Agha Sacked, Shaheen Afridi And Haris Rauf Face Axe; Sahibzada Farhan in Captaincy Race

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