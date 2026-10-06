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Home > Sports News > Pakistan T20I Squad: Why Was Babar Azam Dropped? Is This The End For Star Batter in Shortest Format

Pakistan T20I Squad: Why Was Babar Azam Dropped? Is This The End For Star Batter in Shortest Format

Pakistan T20I squad 2026 sees Babar Azam dropped after poor form and low strike rate concerns. PCB also removed Salman Ali Agha as captain, appointing Sahibzada Farhan. Babar Azam's T20 World Cup, Asia Cup and Pakistan comeback chances now face uncertainty.

Babar Azam has been dropped from Pakistan's T20I squad. Image Credit: ANI
Babar Azam has been dropped from Pakistan's T20I squad. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 13:26 IST

Pakistan T20I Squad: For the umpteenth time in the last three years, Pakistan announced yet another change in captaincy as they named a T20I squad. The Pakistan Cricket Board sacked Salman Ali Agha as the captain of the shortest format. Sahibzada Farhan, who led the side at the Asian Games 2026, where Pakistan finished runner-up in cricket, has been named the captain. The axing of Salman Agha came with Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi being dropped from the team as well. With concerns over his form, Babar’s future in the format has raised questions.

Why Was Babar Azam Dropped From Pakistan’s T20I Squad

Babar Azam was dropped from the Pakistan T20I squad due to poor form. In the last two years, Azam has struggled to get going in the shortest format. While batters around the world have gone at strike rates exceeding 160, Azam has struggled to make his bat talk and make a difference.

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In 15 innings since 2025, Babar has scored 373 runs at a strike rate of 115.83. He has struck only seven sixes in 322 balls that he has faced during this period. The lack of sixes has hurt the Pakistan team badly in tight matches and international tournaments like the World Cup and the Asia Cup.

In these two tournaments, Babar has scored 708 runs in his career at a strike rate of only 111.14. His nine sixes in 637 balls at the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup show how the right-handed batter has affected the team negatively. 

Can Babar Azam Make a Comeback in Pakistan’s T20I Squad?

A look at his performances and numbers shows that there might not be a path to make a comeback to the T20I squad. However, more often than not, the Pakistan team management has taken decisions that defy logic. 

With the next T20 World Cup being in Australia, Babar’s recent stint in the Big Bash League could hurt his chances. Notably, Babar scored 202 runs in 10 innings for Sydney Sixes at a strike rate of 103.06.

PAK vs SL: Pakistan T20I Squad

Pakistan’s T20I squad vs Sri Lanka: Sahibzada Farhan (C), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Moqim

Also Read: IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Series-Opener? Lucknow Weather Forecast And Hourly Updates

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Pakistan T20I Squad: Why Was Babar Azam Dropped? Is This The End For Star Batter in Shortest Format
Tags: babar azamPakistan Cricket TeamPCB

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Pakistan T20I Squad: Why Was Babar Azam Dropped? Is This The End For Star Batter in Shortest Format

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Pakistan T20I Squad: Why Was Babar Azam Dropped? Is This The End For Star Batter in Shortest Format
Pakistan T20I Squad: Why Was Babar Azam Dropped? Is This The End For Star Batter in Shortest Format
Pakistan T20I Squad: Why Was Babar Azam Dropped? Is This The End For Star Batter in Shortest Format
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Pakistan T20I Squad: Why Was Babar Azam Dropped? Is This The End For Star Batter in Shortest Format

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