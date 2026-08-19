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Home > Sports News > Pakistan To Host England And Sri Lanka For Blockbuster ODI Tri-Series In October | Check Full Schedule And Venues

Pakistan To Host England And Sri Lanka For Blockbuster ODI Tri-Series In October | Check Full Schedule And Venues

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will host Sri Lanka in a bilateral and the same opposition along with England in a bumper ODI tri-series later this year in October.

Pakistan To Host England And Sri Lanka For Blockbuster ODI Tri-Series In October | Check Full Schedule And Venues. (Image Credits: England Cricket X/X/X
Pakistan To Host England And Sri Lanka For Blockbuster ODI Tri-Series In October | Check Full Schedule And Venues. (Image Credits: England Cricket X/X/X

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 17:49 IST

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will host Sri Lanka in a bilateral and the same opposition along with England in a bumper ODI tri-series later this year in October. The three T20Is against Sri Lanka will be played first, followed by the 50-over tri-series, involving two sub-continent nations alongside England in Lahore and Rawalpindi. The ODI tri-series has been seemingly organized, keeping in mind the 2027 World Cup a year later.

What are the dates for the tri-series between Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England?

The tri-series begins with hosts Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka on October 18, 2026 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Each side will face one another twice, with the top two teams set to play in the final.

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Here are the dates for the blockbuster tri-series:

Date Fixture Venue
October 18, 2026 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Rawalpindi
October 20, 2026 Pakistan vs England Rawalpindi
October 22, 2026 Sri Lanka vs England Rawalpindi
October 25, 2026 Pakistan vs England Lahore
October 27, 2026 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Lahore
October 29, 2026 Sri Lanka vs England Lahore
October 31, 2026 Final Lahore

It is also the second ODI tri-series that Pakistan will organize in little more than a year. They had kept a similar triangular series ahead of Champions Trophy 2025, with Pakistan New Zealand and South Africa as the participating nations. New Zealand had won the trophy by defeating Pakistan in the final by five wickets.

How many bilateral matches will take place between Pakistan and Sri Lanka?

The three T20Is between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take place on October 9th, 11th and 13th with Rawalpindi as the venue for all the games.

Following the tri-series, the two sub-continent nations will battle out in a couple of Tests. Rawalpindi will host the series-opener between November 9 to 13, followed by the second in Lahore from November 17 to 21. The two Tests will be part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Sri Lanka are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on October 4, while England are slated to arrive later for the tri-series.

There have been calls from several cricketers for the triangular series to be organised on a regular basis, given there is little context for bilateral legs. At the same time, the expectation would be to see bouncy wickets in Pakistan, given majority of the World Cup matches will take place in South Africa.

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Pakistan To Host England And Sri Lanka For Blockbuster ODI Tri-Series In October | Check Full Schedule And Venues
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Pakistan To Host England And Sri Lanka For Blockbuster ODI Tri-Series In October | Check Full Schedule And Venues

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Pakistan To Host England And Sri Lanka For Blockbuster ODI Tri-Series In October | Check Full Schedule And Venues
Pakistan To Host England And Sri Lanka For Blockbuster ODI Tri-Series In October | Check Full Schedule And Venues
Pakistan To Host England And Sri Lanka For Blockbuster ODI Tri-Series In October | Check Full Schedule And Venues
Pakistan To Host England And Sri Lanka For Blockbuster ODI Tri-Series In October | Check Full Schedule And Venues

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