Pakistan to face tournament minnows in the 36th match of the World Cup 2019. The match will begin at the Headingley Carnegie tomorrow at 3 pm IST.

Pakistan to take on tournament minnow Afghanistan on the 36th match of the World Cup at Headingley Carnegie on Saturday. Pakistan will surely on the high after winning back to back matches and will be desperate to win the match in a bid to qualify for the semifinal. They are currently at the 6th position in the points table. On the other hand, Afghanistan sitting at the bottom of the points table would want to perform their best. compel Pakistan to face an unexpected loss.

When and where is Cricket World Cup, ICC world cup 2019, Pakistan vs Afghanistan live, Pakistan vs Afghanistan live streaming what time will the match begin?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will take place at the Headingley Carnegie on June 29 at 3 PM IST.

Which TV channel will show live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Afghanistan match?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan match can be seen on the StarSports Network in both standard and HD formats. For the English commentary, viewers can tune to StarSports 1 and for the Hindi commentary, they can tune to StarSports 1 Hindi.

How to watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan match online?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan match can be streamed online through Hotstar. One needs to have a premium subscription to watch the full match. For all the written match updates and score, readers can subscribe to the NewsX.com.

What is the venue for Pakistan vs Afghanistan?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan match is scheduled to be held at the Headingley Carnegie and the match is expected to be a nail-biter.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App