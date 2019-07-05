Pakistan on Friday will lock horns against Bangladesh in the 43th match of the cricket World Cup 2019. Pakistan is so desperate for the win but the game seems impossible for the team as they have to win the game by over 300 runs.

Pakistan on Friday is taking on Bangladesh in their last cricket World Cup 2019 group match at the Lords. Pakistan and Bangladesh are about to exit from the tournament. Pakistan have chance to qualify the semifinals if they win against Bangladesh team by over 300 runs. The team have lost three games and their single game was washed out. After England’s win over New Zealand, the game has left the chance for Pakistan to qualify semis but the chance seems impossible.

The 43rd match of the ongoing World Cup 2019. Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has said that the team will score 500 runs and will beat the Tigers by the required runs and will stay alive in the tournament.

Squads:

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman.

Three wins, four losses – Bangladesh’s #CWC19 campaign blew hot and cold. Will they finish on a high?#RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/84DanW9HXy — ICC (@ICC) July 5, 2019

"Obviously it's a hard time for the team, but we want to finish on a good note" Wahab Riaz admits that the game against Bangladesh is a dead rubber but assures Pakistan will do all they can to entertain the crowd in #CWC19 today! pic.twitter.com/5ZIBe59UmR — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 5, 2019

