Pakistan on Friday is taking on Bangladesh in their last cricket World Cup 2019 group match at the Lords. Pakistan and Bangladesh are about to exit from the tournament. Pakistan have chance to qualify the semifinals if they win against Bangladesh team by over 300 runs. The team have lost three games and their single game was washed out. After England’s win over New Zealand, the game has left the chance for Pakistan to qualify semis but the chance seems impossible.
The 43rd match of the ongoing World Cup 2019. Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has said that the team will score 500 runs and will beat the Tigers by the required runs and will stay alive in the tournament.
Squads:
Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman.
Live Updates
After 9 overs, Pakistan 31/1
Mehidy Hasan comes into the bowl. Good over by him. Just 3 runs off the over. After 9 overs, Pakistan 31/1. Babar Azam 8, Imam 10.
After 8 overs, Pakistan 28/1
Saifudin comes into the bowl and breaks the opening partnership. Fakhar Zaman out caught by Mehidy Hasan. Babar Azam joins Imam-ul-Haq at the crease. He hits a boundary on the second ball. He flicked the ball effortlessly through square leg.5 runs coming off the over. After 8 overs, Pakistan 28/1
Wicket!!!!!!!!!!
Saifuddin back into the attack, delivering the 8th over, here comes the first blow for Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman removed by Saifuddin at 13 runs, caught out by Mehidy Hasan.
Saifuddin strikes!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 5, 2019
Fakhar Zaman slices a drive straight into the hands of Mehidy at point.
Pakistan are 23/1 after 7.2 overs.
Follow #PAKvBAN live 👇https://t.co/NVLMEVaOYL pic.twitter.com/GYpcWb6PVe
PAK 23/0
Mehidy Hasan back into the attack, delivering the 7th over, gave just a single run in the first three balls of the over. No boundaries in the over.
PAK 22/0
Saifuddin again in attack, delivering the 6th over, gave no run in the first three balls of the over. Here goes a boundary on the last ball of the over by Imam.
PAK 17/0
Mehidy Hasan back into the attack, delivering the 5th over, gave no run in the first four balls of the over. No boundaries in the over.
PAK 16/0
Saifuddin back into the attack, delivering the 4th over, gave just a single run in the first three balls of the over. Here goes a boundary on the last ball of the over by Imam.
PAK 10/0
Mehidy Hasan back into the attack, delivering the third over, gave just a single run in the first three balls of the over. No boundaries in the first four balls of the over.
Who will win today's game? 🤔#PAKvBAN | #CWC19— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 5, 2019
PAK 7/0
Saifuddin comes into the attack, delivering the second over, gave no run in the first three balls of the over. Here goes the first boundary on the innings on the fourth ball of the over by Fakhar Zaman.
PAK 1/0
Mehidy Hasan comes into the attack, delivering the firs over of the first innings, gave no run in the first three balls of the over. No boundaries in the first over.