Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed claims to hit 500-runs against Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, after which tweeple trolled Pakistan cricket team and responded with hilarious memes.

In the match number 43 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan will take on Bangladesh today at the Lord’s Cricket Stadium. The match is expected to be thriller as Pakistan skipper, before the match, has claimed to score 500 runs against Mashrafe Murtaza and men. Pakistan has a next to impossible chance to qualify for the World Cup semis as no team has scored 500 runs in the history of one day cricket, but this Pakistan captain has claimed to do this impossible task. The moment Sarfraz Ahmed said Pakistan will score 500-runs in today’s match, tweeple started trolling Pakistan team and captain. Moving a step ahead, some people also started decoding the plan of Sarfraz Ahmed for Pakistan’s final game against Bangaldesh.

Have look at hilarious memes, tweets, posts available on social media platforms:

Pakistan ne Qualify kar liya CWC19 mein😂😂 #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/jCwTZNBhvI — Mö Shakir Ahmed🇮🇳 (@MoShakir90) July 4, 2019

#PakistanCricket #PAKvBAN #SarfarazAhmed – "Margin of Net-run-rate is quite high but we'll try to score 500 runs against Bangladesh & put all our efforts to qualify for semifinal. pic.twitter.com/ouNXWMLM6Q — Sannan Asif (@its_shayann) July 5, 2019

