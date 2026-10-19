Pakistan vs England, 2nd ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

PAK vs ENG, 2nd ODI: After dispatching Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the high-profile tri-series, hosts Pakistan will take on a well-drilled England in the second game of the short leg on October 20, Tuesday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Although Pakistan have room to improve their batting performance, there were plenty of positives from their 37-run victory over Sri Lanka on Sunday. Salman Agha continues to prove himself as the lynchpin of Pakistan’s ODI side but the Men in Green would have loved the likes of Babar Azam (45) and Saad Baig (39) to get big scores, thereby converting their promising starts. The hosts also held their nerve well in crunch moments, led by captain Shaheen Shah Afridi’s figures of 10-0-55-3, with Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf taking two each. While a total of 305 was just enough against a struggling side like Sri Lanka, Pakistan must aim for higher against England if they are put to bat again.

Meanwhile, England are indeed a well-drilled side, led by the dynamic Harry Brook. Their recent form has been quite encouraging, beating Sri Lanka twice and India once. Despite missing Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler from their squad, the Englishmen have promising like-for-like replacements ready to take on the challenge. England’s batting line-up is likely to plenty of challenges for the Men in Green

Pakistan vs England, 2nd ODI, Tri-series 2026 Details

Match: Pakistan vs England, 2nd ODI

Pakistan vs England, 2nd ODI Date: Tuesday (Oct 20), 2026

Tuesday (Oct 20), 2026 Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

1:30 PM IST Series: Pakistan ODI tri-series 2026

Pakistan vs England, 2nd ODI, Tri-series 2026 Squads

Pakistan Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Moqim.

England Squad: Harry Brook (c), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.

Pakistan vs England, 2nd ODI, Tri-series 2026: When and Where to Watch in India?

The television telecast of the tri-series is available on Sony Sports in India. However, no official streaming partner has been confirmed in India.