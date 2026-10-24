Pakistan vs England, 4th ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Pakistan vs England, 4th ODI: Despite being in a rampaging form in ODI cricket in recent times, England have reached the must-win territory in the breakneck 50-over tri-series involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Having lost to both Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the Englishmen must win their next game against hosts Pakistan to retain any chance of reaching the final.

While England lost comprehensively to Pakistan, it is the defeat to Sri Lanka that will hurt them the most. With Harry Brook scoring the fastest double-hundred and becoming the first England batter to scale the accomplishment in ODIs, he propelled their side to a mammoth 429/4 in 50 overs. But the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium set the scene for the second-highest run-chase in ODIs as Sri Lanka romped home with one ball to spare. With England set to face Pakistan next and the leg moving to Lahore, the tourists face a familiar challenge of Arafat Minhas, who took six wickets during their first encounter.

Pakistan, meanwhile, seemingly require only one more victory to reach the final as they are two out of two after facing Sri Lanka and England. But the hosts still have some chinks in their batting line-up they may want to improve ahead of the business end of the tri-series.

Pakistan vs England, 4th ODI, Tri-series 2026 Details

Match: Pakistan vs England, 4th ODI

Pakistan vs England, 4th ODI Date: Sunday (Oct 25), 2026

Sunday (Oct 25), 2026 Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

1:30 PM IST Series: Pakistan ODI tri-series 2026

Pakistan vs England, 4th ODI, Tri-series 2026 Squads

Pakistan Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Moqim.

England Squad: Harry Brook (c), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.

Pakistan vs England, 4th ODI, Tri-series 2026: When and Where to Watch in India?

The television telecast of the tri-series is available on Sony Sports in India. However, no official streaming partner has been confirmed in India.