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Home > Sports News > Pakistan vs Hong Kong China, Asian Games 2026 Quarter-Final: When And Where To Watch In India?

Pakistan vs Hong Kong China, Asian Games 2026 Quarter-Final: When And Where To Watch In India?

In what has been a wretched year for Pakistan, the Men in Green will hope for some glory in the men's cricket category in Asian Games 2026 as they face Hong Kong China in the first quarter-final on September 28, Monday at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Captained by Sahibzada Farhan, the 2009 T20 World Cup winners will hope to defeat the modest opposition in front of them.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong China, Asian Games 2026 Quarter-Final: When And Where To Watch In India? (Image Credits: Cricket Hong Kong China X/X)
Pakistan vs Hong Kong China, Asian Games 2026 Quarter-Final: When And Where To Watch In India? (Image Credits: Cricket Hong Kong China X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-09-27 13:30 IST

Pakistan vs Hong Kong China, Asian Games 2026 Cricket: In what has been a wretched year for Pakistan, the Men in Green will hope for some glory in the men’s cricket category in Asian Games 2026 as they face Hong Kong China in the first quarter-final on September 28, Monday at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Captained by Sahibzada Farhan, the 2009 T20 World Cup winners will hope to defeat the modest opposition in front of them.

Captained by the explosive opener Sahibzada Farhan, Pakistan have largely named a youthful squad for the Asian Games. While there is a certain lack of experience, Farhan remained unfazed by that, claiming that these players have proved themselves at the domestic level and in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He said in a media interaction, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

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It is not like the players who have been selected for the Asian Games are inexperienced. They have all played international cricket [or] come into the team after proving themselves in domestic cricket and the PSL. I have a lot of confidence in these players.”

The right-hander also spoke about their camp in Karachi, stating:

“We have tried to replicate the conditions which we expect to encounter in the Asian Games and played spin more. We have had two scenario matches as well and the players are looking in good shape … We will not have much time to prepare when we reach Japan so we have put in a lot of effort in this four-day camp so we are well-prepared before we land there.”

Meanwhile, Hong Kong China progressed after beating Oman by 41 runs in their group-stage match but losing to Malaysia. They have faced Pakistan twice in T20Is, losing both convincingly.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong China, Asian Games 2026 quarter-final Squads

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan (captain), Abdul Samad (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Saad Masood, Saim Ayub, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan (wicket-keeper).

Hong Kong China: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Anas Khan, Anshuman Rath, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Hafeez Khan, Hussain Rajab, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Nizakat Khan, Rana Nasrulla, Shahid Wasif, Shiv Mathur.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong China, Asian Games 2026 quarter-final: When and Where to watch in India?

The match begins at 5:30 AM IST. The TV telecast of the match can be caught on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, and Sony Sports Ten 5, while the live streaming will be available on Sony LIV App and website.

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Pakistan vs Hong Kong China, Asian Games 2026 Quarter-Final: When And Where To Watch In India?
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026home-hero-pos-12Hong Kong China National Cricket TeamPakistan national cricket team

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Pakistan vs Hong Kong China, Asian Games 2026 Quarter-Final: When And Where To Watch In India?
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